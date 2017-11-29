Jubilant Biosys Announces Successful Achievement of an Early Milestone Related to One of Their Collaborative Discovery Programs

BENGALURU, November 29, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Jubilant Biosys Ltd., a Bengaluru-based subsidiary of Jubilant Life Sciences Ltd., announced today that they successfully achieved an early-stage milestone related to a collaborative program with Sanofi in Frankfurt, Germany focused on metabolic disorders. The milestone reflects the successful transition of a collaborative program to the next phase in the discovery and development process.

This alliance is part of a portfolio of programs, which began in 2016, focused on the discovery and development of small molecule inhibitors for multiple targets designed to address the unmet medical needs in diabetes and obesity. Jubilant Biosys confirmed receiving payment for the first milestone achievement for this collaboration. Jubilant Biosys will continue to apply its effective integrated drug discovery platform to generate novel molecules that can demonstrate clinical proof-of-mechanism.

"Jubilant Biosys has invested in its metabolic disease platform to enable the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics. Since inception of this collaboration, the teams at Jubilant Biosys and Sanofi have worked closely on several first-in-class metabolic disease programs. We look forward to advancing these programs further through the discovery and development process to deliver important new therapeutics to treat diabetes,"said Mr. Steven Hutchins, Jubilant Biosys, President, Drug Discovery Solutions.

Dr. Philip Just Larsen, Global Head of Diabetes Research & Chief Scientific Officer, Sanofi, Germany, said:"Sanofi works on continuously innovating to deliver value for people living with metabolic disorders. This productive collaboration with Jubilant Biosys further illustrates our commitment to discover and develop new therapies to support patients with diabetes or its complications."

About Jubilant Biosys Limited

Jubilant Biosys a subsidiary of Jubilant Life sciences Ltd, an integrated global pharmaceutical and life sciences company, has presence in Bengaluru and Noida in India. Jubilant Biosys has demonstrated expertise in multiple therapeutic areas including but not limited to Oncology, Metabolic Disorders, Pain & Inflammation and CNS. The business model includes drug discovery services, proprietary in-house innovation and strategic investments as the core components which are available for collaborative research, partnership and out-licensing.

