







Corporate Communications Division Mazda Motor Corporation, Japan +81-3-3508-5056 [Tokyo] +81-82-282-5253 [Hiroshima] mailto: media@mazda.co.jp

TOKYO, Nov 29, 2017 - (JCN Newswire) - Mazda Motor Corporation's production and sales results for October 2017 are summarized below.I. Productionhttp://www.acnnewswire.com/topimg/Low_Mazda112917DomesticProd.jpg1. Domestic ProductionMazda's domestic production volume in October 2017 increased 1.2% year on year due to increased production of passenger and commercial vehicles.Domestic production of key models in October 2017CX-5: 33,662 units (up 13.8% year on year)Mazda3 (Axela): 15,837 units (down 26.9% year on year)CX-3: 12,923 units (up 39.3% year on year)2. Overseas ProductionMazda's overseas production volume in October 2017 decreased 2.1% year on year due to decreased production of passenger and commercial vehicles.Overseas production of key models in October 2017Mazda3: 23,329 units (up 1.2% year on year)Mazda2: 8,379 units (up 9.5% year on year)CX-4: 5,482 units (down 8.6% year on year)II. Domestic saleshttp://www.acnnewswire.com/topimg/Low_Mazda112917DomesticSales.jpgMazda's domestic sales volume in October 2017 increased 8.0% year on year due to increased sales of passenger and commercial vehicles. Mazda's registered vehicle market share was 4.9% (up 0.7 points year on year), with a 2.0% share of the micro-mini segment (down 0.1 points year on year) and a 3.8% total market share (up 0.4 points year on year).Domestic sales of key models in October 2017CX-5: 3,739 units (up 248.5% year on year)Mazda2 (Demio): 2,548 units (up 0.3% year on year)Mazda3 (Axela): 1,574 units (down 46.3% year on year)III. Exportshttp://www.acnnewswire.com/topimg/Low_Mazda112917Exports.jpgMazda's export volume in October 2017 decreased 19.6% year on year due to decreased shipments to North America, Europe and other regions.Exports of key models in October 2017CX-5: 28,314 units (down 7.9% year on year)Mazda3: 12,793 units (down 39.0% year on year)CX-3: 9,684 units (down 0.3% year on year)About MazdaMazda Motor Corporation (TSE: 7261) started manufacturing tools in 1929 and soon branched out into production of trucks for commercial use. In the early 1960s, Mazda launched its first passenger car models and began developing rotary engines. Still headquartered in Hiroshima in western Japan, Mazda today ranks as one of Japan's leading automakers, and exports cars to the United States and Europe for over 30 years. For more information, please visit www.mazda.comSource: MazdaContact:Copyright 2017 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.