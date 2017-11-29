NewGuard to be marketed as part of the prefilled heparin syringes product line

Market potential over 150 million units

BIOCORP (Paris:ALCOR) (FR0012788065 ALCOR eligible PEA-PME), a French company specializing in the development and manufacturing of medical devices and smart-drug delivery systems, announces today that it has reached a commercial and technical cooperation agreement with a leading global player specializing in pharmaceutical products1

This partnership will enable the partner Group to integrate and commercialize the NewGuard safety device developed by BIOCORP into its prefilled syringes product line, namely in the heparin segment a fast-acting anticoagulant medication of which it is the second largest global player. This collaboration, which is expected to include more than 150 million NewGuard units, should earn BIOCORP tens of millions of euros in revenue by 2020-2022.

The extension of this partnership to the manufacturing phase will be confirmed following a 9-month evaluation phase, whose purpose will be to assess the sustainability of the collaboration between the two parties and to clarify the conditions of this partnership.

"We are delighted and honored to have signed this partnership. This first strategic collaboration with a global pharmaceutical giant is a true recognition of our know-how and expertise in improving the delivery of drugs. This is a new strategic step for BIOCORP, which is about to become, thanks to this agreement, a key global player in safety medical devices," commented Eric Dessertenne, Chief Operating Officer of BIOCORP

About NewGuard, the passive safety device

Newguard is a new generation of RNS (Rigid Needle Shield) equipped with a passive safety system. Compatible with various formats of prefilled syringes, it adapts to different filling, sterilization and packaging processes without requiring any changes from the manufacturer. Easy to use, NewGuard brings safety and comfort during and after the injection.

ABOUT BIOCORP

Founded in 2004 in Issoire (near Clermont-Ferrand), France, BIOCORP is a French company specializing in the development and manufacturing of medical devices and innovative drug delivery systems. It is listed as 'Innovative Company' by the French public investment bank Bpifrance. With over twenty years of experience and more than 30 manufactured products, BIOCORP is a key player in the industry, providing drug delivery solutions that meet the evolving needs of patients. Today, BIOCORP continues to innovate in the area of medical plastics, its core business, and to market traditional devices (alternative to aluminum capsules, syringe and vial administration systems) that have been an important source of recurring income. Its solid expertise and capacity to innovate have allowed the company to develop new Internet-connected products, including: the DataPen, a reusable smart injection pen that automatically transmits data to a mobile app, helping patients to manage their treatment; and treatment management add-ons, which adapt to existing delivery devices and are compatible with most injection pens in the market. The company has a team of 48 employees.

BIOCORP is listed on Alternext since July 2015 (FR0012788065 ALCOR).

For more information, please visit: www.biocorp.fr

1 BIOCORP is not allowed to disclose the identity of the partner at the express request of the said company.

