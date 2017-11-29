Spin Master Extends Toy Movement to South Africa

TORONTO, November 29, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Spin Master partners with Play Africa & Just Fun to distribute 45,000 toys this holiday season

Spin Master Corp. (TSX:TOY; http://www.spinmaster.com), a leading global children's entertainment company continues to inspire change this holiday season through the Spin Master led global initiative, the Toy Movement (http://www.thetoymovement.org). Formed in 2014, the Toy Movement has completed missions in Mexico, Israel, Jordan and Turkey. Together with Play Africa (http://www.playafrica.org.za/), 45,000 toys will be delivered to children in need within South Africa this holiday season.

In an effort to continue to bring joy to children worldwide, Spin Master will be holding a special event on December 1, 2017 to coincide with World Aids Day at the Woman's Goal on Constitutional Hill. In partnership with Play Africa, and with support from Just Fun (Pty) Ltd, Nickelodeon South Africa, and Ty Inc., children will receive toys, meals and enjoy live entertainment.

"Spin Master's vision is to make life more fun, and based on our position in the toy industry we feel it's our responsibility to help children in need," said Mark Segal, Spin Master's Executive Vice President Finance and Chief Financial Officer. "The Toy Movement has the goal of bringing inspiration and the opportunity to learn, grow and play to children living in challenging situations and that's what we hope to inspire. Many of us have roots in South Africa, so this is a particularly gratifying initiative."

"Play Africa champions every child's right to play, and by partnering withSpin Master's Toy Movement, we're able help bring joy to children and their families this festive season," said Play Africa CEO Gretchen Wilson-Prangley. "South Africa faces enormous challenges when it comes to providing our children with safe play areas and early learning tools, such as toys. In partnering with Spin Master, we aim to celebrate and encourage the transformative power of play."

The event on December 1, 2017 will be followed by the distribution of approximately 45,000 toys to various schools, orphanages and day care centers for under privileged children in South Africa.

About The Toy Movement

The Toy Movement (http://www.thetoymovement.org) is a Spin Master led, global initiative to ensure that all children have the opportunity to be a child and to be inspired through play. Formed inDecember 2014, The Toy Movement's mission is simple: to deliver inspiration, imagination, and joy to children living in troubled parts of the world. The Toy Movement aims to show these children that they are not alone, that they are not forgotten, and that they deserve to play, learn, and grow - as all children should. Learn more atTheToyMovement.org.

About Spin Master

Spin Master (TSX:TOY; http://www.spinmaster.com) is a leading global children's entertainment company that creates, designs, manufactures, licenses and markets a diversified portfolio of innovative toys, games, products and entertainment properties. Spin Master is best known for award-winning brands including Zoomer, Bakugan, Meccano, and 2017 Toys of the Year, Hatchimals, Air Hogs and PAW Patrol. Since 2005, Spin Master has received 92 TIA Toy of The Year (TOTY) nominations with 21 wins across a variety of product categories, including 13 TOTY nominations for Innovative Toy of the Year, more than any of its competitors. To date, Spin Master has produced six television series, including 2007 success Bakugan Battle Brawlers and current hit PAW Patrol, which is broadcast in over 160 countries and territories globally. Spin Master employs over 1,500 people globally with offices in Canada, United States, Mexico, France, Italy, United Kingdom, Slovakia, Poland, Germany, Sweden, the Netherlands, China, Hong Kong, Japan, Vietnam and Australia.

