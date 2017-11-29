OFIKA GROUP LTD Acquires North West, UK Leading Print Copier Business

MANCHESTER, England, November 29, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

OFIKA GROUP LTD, the UK's leading Subscription Print Services for desktop multifunction devices, is delighted to announce the acquisition of Pure Copy Ltd in Wigan, Lancashire for an undisclosed sum.

Ryan Singlehurst, CEO of OFIKA said, 'This is a welcomed acquisition for the business and reaffirms our commitment to becoming the leading provider of subscription based print services to the SME market in the UK and overseas. The team at Pure Copy brings a wealth of product and market experience to the business which will allow us to continue to grow our market share within the North West and the UK.'

'With £10m acquisition budget, we'll certainly be looking at making further acquisitions both in the UK and overseas within the coming months.'

Chris Mandley, co-founder of Pure Copy Ltd said, 'We're delighted to now have become part of the mothership which is OFIKA. Pure Copy was a leading print copier supplier to North West businesses, with a solid and reputable client base. We're looking forward to continuing to serve our clients and expanding the range of services open to them under the OFIKA brand.

OFIKA GROUP LTD is the UK's leading Subscription Print Services company. We're helping thousands of businesses worldwide, save time and money on their desktop multifunction devices (MFD) printing and copying. Subscription print services give businesses the flexibility to cancel their contract in 30-days. There's no finance, no credit checks or maintenance costs and with inclusive hardware all for one monthly subscription payment.

