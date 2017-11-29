

SAN DIEGO (dpa-AFX) - Illumina Inc. (ILMN) announced the opening of its Solutions Center on the Genopole Campus in Évry, near Paris.



The customer training center will offer demonstrations, instruction, and education in the latest genomics technologies from Illumina for up to 1,000 scientists a year, providing direct links to Illumina's global network of facilities and in-house experts. The center will also accommodate Illumina's first commercial office on the European continent to provide support in the development of skills for the expanding genomics industry in France.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX