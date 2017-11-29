Wirecard Romania is Collaborating with Spire Payments and ServuS Romania for the Roll-out of Thousands of NFC Terminals Throughout the Country

MUNICH, November 29, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Wirecard Romania (former Provus Group) is collaborating with Spire Payments and ServuS Romania to complete the mass replacement of POS terminals across Romania and to digitalize the payment process across the country. As a result, about 6,000 merchants can now securely accept card and NFC payments.

With a strong and continuous development of card payment transactions in 2017, Romania has the fastest-growing rate of card payments in Europe. Even small cities and rural areas represent a target market for the development of card usage as they have traditionally been underserved by banks. At the same time, contactless card technology has heavily supported strong card payment transaction growth. According to Mastercard and Visa, the number of contactless cards reached eight million in Romania this year, while 70% of points of sale are now contactless.

Raluca Aelenei, General Manager at ServuS Romania, comments: "This mass deployment is a significant milestone in the development of Romania's POS infrastructure. The local and regional acquirers have a vision to consolidate their POS networks and ultimately move towards a true digital omnichannel payment strategy."

Tai-Kei Cheung, CEO of Spire Payments, adds: "We are excited to be involved in this pivotal project which has resulted in one of the most developed payment infrastructures in the region. This significant technological investment for all involved parties has paved the way for the seamless introduction of additional payment solutions including portable, multi-lane, unattended and mPOS terminals."

Utku Ogrendil, Managing Director of Wirecard Romania, comments: "We are proud that Wirecard once again shapes the future of digital payments. This project is a perfect example that we deliver state-of-the-art payment solutions for thousands of retailers at the same time. This project demonstrates what our solutions can offer to service providers, merchants and end-consumer alike. We are looking forward to seeing Romania getting even more a cashless society."

