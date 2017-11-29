

AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - Dutch producer confidence strengthened in November to the highest level in nearly ten years, data from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed Wednesday.



The producer confidence index climbed to 9.1 in November from 8.2 in October.



Moreover, this was the highest score since early 2008, when it reached a record high of 9.4.



The opinions of the producers about their order book improved in November.



Entrepreneurs were also a bit more positive about the stocks of finished products, while they were a fraction more negative about the expected activity.



Producers in the transport industry and in the wood and building materials industry were the most positive in November.



