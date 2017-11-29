





Toyota City, Japan, Nov 29, 2017 - (JCN Newswire) - Toyota Motor Corporation (TMC) announces its production, domestic sales, and export results for October 2017, including those for subsidiaries Daihatsu Motor Co., Ltd., and Hino Motors, Ltd.October 2017 Resultshttp://www.acnnewswire.com/topimg/Low_ToyotaOctober2017Results.jpgOctober 2017 Key Points (year-on-year)Production in JapanToyota- First increase in six monthsDaihatsu- Eighteenth consecutive month of increaseHino- First increase in two monthsToyota + Daihatsu + Hino- First increase in two monthsSales in JapanToyota- First increase in four months- Lexus vehicle sales totaled 3,904 units (2.3 percent increase)- Minivehicle sales totaled 2,405 units (17.0 percent decrease)- 52.4 percent share of market excluding minivehicles (3.0 percentage point increase)- 33.2 percent share of market including minivehicles (0.8 percentage point increase)Daihatsu- Seventh consecutive month of increase- Minivehicle sales totaled approximately 49,000 units (4.9 percent increase); seventh consecutive month of increase- 34.8 percent share of minivehicle market (0.4 percentage point increase)Hino- Decreased- Standard truck sales totaled approximately 2,000 units (12.5 percent decrease)- 34.4 percent share of the truck* market (2.9 percentage point decrease)Toyota + Daihatsu + Hino- First increase in two months- 48.3 percent share of market including minivehicles (2.1 percentage point increase)*Maximum loading capacity of four tons or more (excluding imported trucks)ExportsToyota- First increase in two months; due to increased exports to Latin America, Asia, Oceania, and theMiddle EastDaihatsu- There were no exports for Daihatsu.Hino- Fourth consecutive month of increase; due to increased exports to North America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and AfricaToyota + Daihatsu + Hino- Third consecutive month of increaseProduction Outside of JapanToyota- Second consecutive month of increase; due to increased production in Latin America, Europe, and AsiaDaihatsu- Decreased; due to decreased production in IndonesiaHino- Fourth consecutive month of increase; due to increased production in AsiaToyota + Daihatsu + Hino- Second consecutive month of increaseYear to Date (January 1 to October 30, 2017)http://www.acnnewswire.com/topimg/Low_ToyotaJanuaryOctober2017.jpgAbout ToyotaToyota Motor Corporation (TMC) is the global mobility company that introduced the Prius hybrid-electric car in 1997 and the first mass-produced fuel cell sedan, Mirai, in 2014. Headquartered in Toyota City, Japan, Toyota has been making cars since 1937. Today, Toyota proudly employs 370,000 employees in communities around the world. Together, they build around 10 million vehicles per year in 29 countries, from mainstream cars and premium vehicles to mini-vehicles and commercial trucks, and sell them in more than 170 countries under the brands Toyota, Lexus, Daihatsu and Hino. For more information, please visit www.toyota-global.com.