Reinforcing commitment to provide globally recognized anti-money laundering qualification in local language with high-quality professional training

The Association of Certified Anti-Money Laundering Specialists (ACAMS) is pleased to announce two strategic initiatives to support anti-financial crime professionals in Germany.

As part of its continued European expansion and ongoing commitment to developing ACAMS' member services throughout the region, ACAMS' globally recognized certified anti-money laundering specialist (CAMS) accreditation program has been translated into German and will be launched at Frankfurt School Verlag's Risiko Geldwäsche 2017 conference on November 29, 2017. CAMS is widely regarded as a leader in the area of anti-money laundering certifications and recognized internationally by financial institutions, governments and regulators.

ACAMS and Frankfurt School of Finance Management (Frankfurt School) are also pleased to announce the formation of a strategic training partnership to support AML professionals in Germany preparing for the CAMS qualification. Frankfurt School's inaugural CAMS in German preparation training course will be held on March 21, 2018 with the first course graduates expected to take the examination at official testing centers across Germany in April.

"We are delighted to enter into partnership with such a prestigious business school as Frankfurt School Verlag and to include them in ACAMS' network of international training partners," said Angela Salter, ACAMS' head of Europe. "We look forward to working closely with Frankfurt School to strengthen professionals' international anti-money laundering expertise through CAMS in German."

"AML and financial crimes are global issues, and providing a globally recognized qualification, alongside local regulatory education, is very important to ACAMS," added Salter. "We continue to invest in growing services for ACAMS members throughout Europe and know that organizations want their AML/CTF/CDD and sanctions professionals to have a guaranteed level of competence evidenced by a robust global qualification. The German-speaking, anti-financial crime community is a very important market for ACAMS and this widens the global appeal of CAMS. ACAMS is proud to offer CAMS in a total of 11 languages."

"As one of Europe's leading international business schools specializing in finance and compliance, we're delighted that the Frankfurt School will now offer training for the globally recognized CAMS certification in German and English," said Ms. Tina Vangelista, head of competence center governance and audit, professional and executive education, Frankfurt School. "This will sit alongside our established compliance and AML programming and confirms Frankfurt School's commitment to delivering innovative and high-quality training that complements our well-established certification 'Certified Compliance Professional' (CCP)."

About Adtalem Global Education

The purpose of Adtalem Global Education is to empower students to achieve their goals, find success, and make inspiring contributions to our global community. Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE: ATGE; member S&P MidCap 400 Index) is a leading global education provider and the parent organization of Adtalem Educacional do Brasil, American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine, Association of Certified Anti-Money Laundering Specialists, Becker Professional Education, Carrington College, Chamberlain University, DeVry University and its Keller Graduate School of Management, Ross University School of Medicine and Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine. For more information, please visit adtalem.com.

About the Association of Certified Anti-Money Laundering Specialists (ACAMS)

ACAMS is a member of Adtalem Global Education (NYSE: ATGE), a global education provider headquartered in the United States. The organization's purpose is to empower students to achieve their goals, find success and make inspiring contributions to our global community. ACAMS is the largest international membership organization dedicated to enhancing the knowledge and skills of anti-money laundering (AML) and financial crime professionals from a wide range of industries, with extensive resources designed to develop and sharpen the skills required for superior job performance and career advancement. Its CAMS certification is the most widely recognized AML certification among compliance professionals worldwide. Visit acams.org for more information. In addition to English, ACAMS also offers CAMS in Arabic, Bahasa Indonesian, Chinese, Simplified Chinese, French, German, Japanese, Portuguese, Russian and Spanish.

About the Frankfurt School of Finance Management

Frankfurt School of Finance Management is a research-led business school accredited by EQUIS and AACSB International. Frankfurt School offers educational program covering financial, economic and management subjects, including Bachelor and Master degrees, various MBAs and a doctoral program, executive education, certified courses of study, open seminars and training courses for professionals, as well as seminars and workshops for those in vocational training. In their research, the members of Frankfurt School's faculty explore topical aspects of business, management, banking and finance. Frankfurt School experts also manage advisory and training projects on financial matters in emerging markets and developing countries, especially on topics related to microfinance and renewable energy finance. Frankfurt School's Master of Finance program is the only German-language Master degree in finance to appear in the current Financial Times ranking (at number 28 in June 2017). In the latest ranking of German-language higher-education program by German weekly business magazine Wirtschaftswoche, Frankfurt School ranked seventh in the Business Studies category. In addition to its campus in Frankfurt, Frankfurt School has study centers in Hamburg and Munich, as well as international offices in Ankara (Turkey), Beijing (China), Mumbai (India) and Nairobi (Kenya). It is a globally connected business school with over 125 partner universities. For more details see www.frankfurt-school.de

