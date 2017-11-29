Nicopure Labs Announces Partnership with Replace Smoke

TAMPA, Florida, Nov. 29, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Nicopure Labs, LLC, the leading manufacturer of American-made e-liquids, announces its partnership with Replace Smoke in the Greek market.

Following a review of business in Greece, Nicopure Labs has made the decision to appoint Replace Smoke a distributor for Greece effective immediately.

"In the last several years, we've focused on building an international presence for our brands Halo and eVo," said Jeff Stamler, CEO and co-founder of Nicopure Labs. "We've seen success in the U.S., France and China, and are delighted to partner with Replace Smoke to further expand our brand presence in the Greek market."

The market for vape products has exploded over the past five years, with estimated sales of over $6 billion in 2016 alone. Nicopure sees this as an opportunity to disrupt the traditional tobacco industry, and potentially save millions of lives in the process. While the U.S. and the U.K. remain the two largest vape markets in the world, sales are growing rapidly in countries with large domestic cigarette consumption, such as Greece.

"We are excited and humbled to represent the Halo and eVo brands in the Greek market," said Elias Ninos, director of Replace Smoke. "We believe these are high quality brands that our retail partners will love."

Replace Smoke started in 2012 and currently serves 350 vape shops around the country, which is about 70 percent of the vape shop market in Greece. For more information about Nicopure Labs, distribution or reseller information, please visitnicopure.com.

About Nicopure Labs

Operating since 2009, Tampa-based Nicopure Labs, LLC is an industry leading e-liquid manufacturer with operations in the U.S. and Europe. Nicopure Labs has recently upgraded its 110,000-sq. ft. manufacturing and distribution operations in Gainesville, Florida to include a 10,000-sq. ft. ISO 7 cleanroom. Distributing to over 90 countries worldwide, Nicopure Labs has also expanded its presence with the recent addition of a European headquarters in the Netherlands and offices in England.

For additional information regarding their premium American-made e-liquids and innovative line of vaporizer devices, please visithalocigs.com.

