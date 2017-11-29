Moti Shahani of Blue Ridge Partners to Moderate Value Creation Panel at International Private Equity Event

Shahani and other industry leaders discuss innovations and trends in achieving best-in-class performance at IPEM event in Cannes, France

LONDON, Nov. 29, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Moti Shahani, Managing Director of Blue Ridge Partners, will moderate an expert panel on 24th January, the opening day of the IPEM, at the Palais des Festivals in Cannes, France. The panel theme is "Operational excellence - Helping your portfolio companies to achieve best in class performance" with a focus on value creation during the private equity ownership period.

International Private Equity Market (IPEM) (https://www.ipem-market.com) is one of the world's largest private equity events. It is structured as a marketplace to foster business opportunities between private and institutional investors, investment funds, service providers, and business owners seeking funding for their development. The event, which will take place January 24 through 26, 2018, will host 1,400 participants from 40 countries at the Palais des Festivals in Cannes, France.

Joining Shahani on the panel will be Etienne Colas, Senior Managing Director, Operating Team, LBO France; Ewa Bielecka Rigby, Director and Head of Value Enhancement, LDC; and Franck Temam, Principal, Portfolio Performance Group, PAI Partners. "I am delighted to moderate the discussion among this excellent group of panelists," said Shahani. "They are all senior operating professionals at successful European PE firms with distinctive approaches to value creation. Each firm individually has billions of euros in assets under management and together they have well over 100 portfolio companies. It will be a lively, interesting and well-informed discussion."

Shahani has more than 25 years' experience of driving value-creating growth. Before joining Blue Ridge Partners as Managing Director, he trained at McKinsey, founded one of the UK's earliest digital marketing consultancies, served as a strategy VP with American Express dealing with all non-US markets and consulted independently on growth to a large number of UK and global clients. He holds an MA in Economics from King's College, Cambridge, England, and an MBA with Distinction from INSEAD, France.

About Blue Ridge Partners

Blue Ridge Partners is a global management consulting firm exclusively focused on helping companies accelerate profitable revenue growth. Our clients include over 100 private equity firms - both during deal evaluation / due diligence and post-acquisition - and we have worked with over 400 companies to enhance their strategic understanding of markets and customers, deepen and expand their customer relationships and enhance marketing and sales performance. For more information, http://www.blueridgepartners.com/.

