Oxx Enters Into Strategic Partnership With OurCrowd

LONDON, STOCKHOLM and TEL AVIV, Israel, November 29, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Partnership will strengthen research and due diligence capabilities, and provide access to over 20,000 investors and experts around the world

Oxx, the growth capital investment firm focussed on B2B software companies, is pleased to announce that it has entered into a strategic partnership with OurCrowd, the leading global equity crowdfunding platform.

The strategic partnership will provide Oxx's investors and portfolio companies with access to OurCrowd's 20,000 strong investor network in 110 countries around the world, increase Oxx's due diligence capabilities by pooling resources and also provide both firms with an expanded research capability. OurCrowd's "crowd" will also have access to Oxx's growing portfolio of leading scale-up b2b software companies.

Oxx's focus on significant growth stage investments in B2B software companies dovetails nicely with OurCrowd's existing portfolio of 120+ emerging companies. Moreover the geographical focus of Oxx on the UK, Scandinavia and Israel compliments the Israel Headquarters and global presence of OurCrowd.

Richard Anton, Oxx General Partner, said: "OurCrowd is a world-class firm with an unrivalled position in the market. Enabling our fund to access OurCrowd's large pool of technology experts and investors will be a huge benefit to our fund and portfolio. In addition, OurCrowd has honed over time, a top quality due diligence and research function, which when combined with our expertise will enable both firms to significantly enhance our ability to produce top quality data and to uncover the best companies in which to invest."

Jon Medved, CEO of OurCrowd, said: "Having watched the Oxx partners build hugely successful companies over the past two decades, we are delighted to get a chance to work together on the next generation of global software innovation leaders. Bringing together these smart investment teams from tech hotspots such as London, Stockholm and Israel is a great recipe for turning startups into scaleups."

Oxx and its partners will be participating in the OurCrowd Global Investor Summit scheduled in Jerusalem, Israel, on Feb 1, 2018. For further information see Summit.OurCrowd.com.

Notes to Editors

About Oxx

Oxx is focussed on investing in B2B scale-up stage software companies with commercial traction. With offices in London and Stockholm, Oxx was launched earlier this year by Richard Anton and Mikael Johnsson who both departed Amadeus Capital Partners in 2016 to found Oxx. Oxx was recently saw one if its portfolio companies, ForeScout (NASDAQ: FSCT) complete its first IPO, following on from the firm's first investment, in Stockholm-based infrastructure software provider Apica. Oxx also manages the following companies on behalf of Amadeus:

Clicktale - The world's first cloud-based customer experience management platform

Thinktank - Digital engagement software

Celltick - Global leader in mobile marketing

Zift - Channel sales, marketing and operations technology

For further information about Oxx, please click here.

About OurCrowd

OurCrowd is the leading global equity crowdfunding platform for accredited investors. Managed by a team of seasoned investment professionals and led by serial entrepreneur Jon Medved, OurCrowd vets and selects opportunities, invests its own capital, and brings companies to its accredited membership of global investors. OurCrowd provides post-investment support to its portfolio companies, assigns industry experts as mentors, and takes board seats. The OurCrowd community consists of almost 20,000 accredited investors from over 112 countries. OurCrowd has raised over $500M and invested in 130 portfolio companies and funds. OurCrowd already has thirteen exits to date, two IPO's and eleven acquisitions.

To join OurCrowd as an accredited investor visithttp://www.ourcrowd.comand click "Join."