Forbes Ventures Plc - Half-year Report

PR Newswire
London, November 28
29 November 2017
Forbes Ventures
("Forbes" or the "Company")
Interim Results for the six months ended 30 June 2017
REPORTING PERIOD HIGHLIGHTS
On 22 January 2017, the Company raised GBP 530,000 (USD 655,822) from Gravity Investment Group Limited through the issue of 176,666,666 ordinary GBP 0.1p shares at a placement price of 0.3p. Forbes then made an investment in Primus Care Plc, an owner/operator of specialist care homes in the UK, via a 2-year 12% Convertible Loan Note of GBP 500,000 (USD 618,700).
Following the period end the loan notes were collapsed and in exchange the share capital has been returned to the Company.
On 13 February 2017, the Company made an investment into Civilised Investments Limited, an innovative UK "Challenger Bank'. The Company bought 4,545 shares for a consideration of GBP 200,000 (USD 246,860) which was satisfied by the issuance of 40,000,000 new ordinary shares to Gravity Investment Group Limited.
On 11 May 2017, the Company bought 2,500,000 shares in K&C REIT Plc, an AIM-listed REIT with an investment focus in retirement properties, representing 4.74% of the outstanding issued share capital of K&C. The shares were valued at GBP 250,000 (USD 320,250) and in consideration, the Company issued 83,333,333 ordinary shares at a value of GBP 0.3p, also to Gravity Investment Group Limited.
CHAIRMAN'S STATEMENT
I am pleased to present you with Forbes Ventures' Interim Results for the period ended 30 June 2017.
During the period, the Company made two investments, firstly buying a stake in Civilised Investments Ltd., a UK challenger bank. We are pleased that Civilised has made good progress over the period as it builds out its technological platform with the intention of opening its doors to SME clients in 1Q 2018. Civilised has also made significant hires, adding Philip Acton as Chief Executive Officer as well as a new CFO and CTO, all high-profile hires with significant pedigree in the banking space.
Secondly, the Company bought a stake in K&C REIT, a UK AIM-listed Real Estate Investment Trust. K&C is in the process of raising additional equity to accelerate the expansion of its business in the UK Private Rented Sector.
Both of these investments reflect our continuing interest in disruptive financial technology and selected real estate investments.
The Board is extremely pleased to announce that Belvedere Capital Limited, led by Robert "Rob' Cooper, has invested GBP 100,000 in Convertible Loan Notes in the Company. Belvedere has also privately bought a significant stake in the Company from Gravity Investment Group Limited, which will make Belvedere the majority shareholder in Forbes Ventures. Rob will be joining the Board as an Executive Director and will be Forbes Ventures' new Chief Executive Officer. Rob brings extensive experience in disruptive technologies in the property and fintech sectors. Under Rob's leadership and with the backing of Belvedere, the Board believes that we have a team in place that will deliver value to shareholders over the coming years.
I look forward to updating you over the coming months as Rob and his team execute their strategy.
Kindest regards,
PETER MOSS
Chairman
For further information, please contact:
|Forbes Ventures
Peter Moss - Chairman
020 3405 6214
|NEX Exchange Corporate Adviser
Peterhouse Corporate Finance Limited
Mark Anwyl and Fungai Ndoro
020 7469 0930
STATEMENT OF PROFIT AND LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2017
|Notes
|Six Months Ended
30 June 2017
USD
|Six Months Ended
30 June 2016
USD
|Revenue
|Other income
|32,864
|489
|Total income
|32,864
|489
|Expense
|Employee benefits expense
|(26,077)
|(99,316)
|Foreign exchange gain/(loss)
|428
|5,867
|Professional fees
|(55,369)
|(180,937)
|Public relations
|(855)
|(82,625)
|Telecommunications expense
|-
|3,369
|Travel expense
|-
|(10,017)
|Other expense
|(150)
|(55,922)
|Fair value movement of convertible not derivative
|5
|-
|647,503
|Finance cost
|4
|(116)
|(758,221)
|Total expense
|(82,139)
|(530,299)
|Loss before tax
|(82,139)
|(529,810)
|Income tax benefit
|-
|-
|Loss for the year
|(49,275)
|(529,810)
|Other comprehensive income/(loss)
|-
|-
|Total comprehensive loss for the year
|(49,275)
|(529,810)
|Basic loss per share
|(0.00017)
|(0.0049)
|Diluted loss per share
|(0.00017)
|(0.0049)
|Weighted average number of shares
|419,918,496
|107,618,497
No dividends were proposed or declared in respect of any of the periods presented above.
The accompanying notes form part of this historical financial information.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION
AS AT 30 JUNE 2017
|Notes
|As at
30 June 2017
USD
|As at
31 December 2016
USD
|Assets
|Cash and cash equivalent
|1,734
|30,652
|Total current assets
|1,734
|30,652
|Available for sale financial assets
|3
|1,185,809
|5,166
|Total non-current assets
|1,185,809
|5,166
|Total assets
|1,187,543
|35,818
|Liabilities
|Trade and other payables
|205,387
|264,348
|Total current liabilities
|205,387
|264,348
|Total liabilities
|205,387
|264,348
|Net liabilities
|982,156
|(228,530)
|Shareholders' equity
|Share capital
|98,708,031
|97,448,070
|Share-based payments reserve
|121,654
|121,654
|Warrants reserve
|122,304
|122,304
|Capital redemption reserve
|92,740
|92,740
|Accumulated losses
|(98,062,573)
|(98,013,298)
|Total shareholders' deficit
|982,156
|(228,530)
The accompanying notes form part of these financial statements.
STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2017
|Share Capital
USD
|Share-Based Payments Reserve
USD
|Capital Redemption Reserve
USD
|Warrants Reserve USD
|Accumulated Losses
USD
|Total
USD
|Balance at 31 December 2016
|97,448,070
|121,654
|92,740
|122,304
|(98,013,298)
|(228,530)
|Issue of shares
|1,259,961
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,259,961
|Total comprehensive loss for the period
|-
|-
|-
|-
|(49,275)
|(49,275)
|Balance at 30 June 2017
|98,708,031
|121,654
|92,740
|122,304
|(98,062,573)
|982,156
The accompanying notes form part of these financial statements.
STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2017
|Six Months Ended 30 June 2017
USD
|Six Months Ended 30 June 2016
USD
|Cash flows from operating activities
|Loss after income tax
|(49,275)
|-
|Loss on disposal of assets available for sale
|(150)
|-
|Net foreign exchange profit
|428
|-
|Decrease in creditors
|(58,961)
|-
|Payments to employees and suppliers
|(1,109,314)
|Net cash flows used by operating activities
|(107,958)
|(1,109,314)
|Cash flows from investing activities
|Payment for exploration expenditure in equity investments
|-
|(552,981)
|Purchase of subsidiaries
|(567,110)
|-
|Loan notes extended
|(618,700)
|Proceeds from sale of investments
|5,016
|Net proceeds from divestment of subsidiaries
|-
|5,000,000
|Net cash outflow from investing activities
|(1,180,794)
|4,447,019
|Cash flows from financing activities
|Proceeds from sale of shares
|1,259,961
|-
|Proceeds from unsecured loan
|-
|351,600
|Repayment of convertible notes
|-
|(3,250,000)
|Net cash flows from financing activities
|1,259,961
|(2,898,400)
|Net increase/(decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
|(28,791)
|439,305
|Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period
|30,652
|7,012
|Effects of foreign exchange rate changes on the balance of cash held in foreign currencies
|(126)
|(10,440)
|Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the year
|1,735
|435,877
The accompanying notes from part of these financial statements.
NOTES TO THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
1. BASIS OF ACCOUNTING
The financial information has been prepared on an accruals basis and is based on historical costs modified by the revaluation of selected non-current assets, financial assets and financial liabilities for which the fair value basis of accounting has been applied. The financial information is drawn in accordance with the provisions of the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board (IASB) and adopted by the European Union. The financial information is presented in US dollars, rounded to the nearest dollar.
2. SUMMARY OF SIGNIFICANT ACCOUNTING POLICIES
A comprehensive summary of the significant accounting policies is provided for in the Forbes Ventures Plc (Forbes or the Company) 2016 Annual Report. All remain relevant except for the Going concern note, which is no longer required due to the activity during the period.
3. AVAILABLE FOR SALE FINANCIAL ASSETS
|As at
30 June 2016
USD
|As at
31 December 2016
USD
|Investments at fair value brought forward
|5,166
|4,571,051
|Investments acquired in the period
|567,110
|-
|Convertible note asset
|618,700
|-
|Foreign currency exchange decrease
|-
|(3,861)
|Disposal of investments
|(5,166)
|(4,562,024)
|Financial assets at the end of the year
|1,185,810
|5,166
|Level 1 investments at the end of the year
|1,185,810
|5,166
On 22 January 2017, the Company raised GBP 530,000 (USD 655,822) from Gravity Investment Group Limited through the issue of 176,666,666 ordinary GBP 0.1p shares at a placement price of 0.3p. Forbes then made an investment in Primus Care Plc, an owner/operator of specialist care homes in the UK, via a 2-year 12% Convertible Loan Note GBP 500,000 (USD 618,700).
Following the period end the loan notes were collapsed and in exchange the share capital has been returned to the company.
On 13 February 2017, the Company made an investment into Civilised Investments Limited, an innovative UK "Challenger Bank'. The Company bought 4,545 shares for a consideration of GBP 200,000 (USD 246,860) which was satisfied by the issuance of 40,000,000 new ordinary shares to Gravity Investment Group Limited.
On 11 May 2017, the Company bought 2,500,000 shares in K&C REIT Plc, an AIM-listed REIT with an investment focus in retirement properties, representing 4.74% of the outstanding issued share capital of K&C. The shares were valued at GBP 250,000 (USD 320,250) and in consideration, the Company issued 83,333,333 ordinary shares at a value of GBP 0.3p, also to Gravity Investment Group Limited.
The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.
ENDS