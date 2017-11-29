Eurocastle Investment Limited: Eurocastle Announces Financial Results for the Nine Months Ended 30 September 2017

EUROCASTLE INVESTMENT LIMITED

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Eurocastle Announces Financial Results for the Nine Months Ended 30 September 2017

Guernsey, 29 November 2017 - Eurocastle Investment Limited (Euronext Amsterdam: ECT) today (http://today) has released its financial results for the nine months ended 30 September 2017.

Adjusted Net Asset Value ("Adjusted NAV") of €641.0 million [1] , or €10.49 per share [2] , in line with the previous quarter after having paid a second quarter dividend of €0.41 per share 2 in August.



Normalised FFO [3] of €68.2 million, or €1.12 per share 2 , for the third quarter of 2017. €103.3 million, or €1.71 per share 2 , for the nine months ended 30 September 2017.



Third Quarter 2017 Dividend of €1.13 per share2 declared on 28 November 2017 and to be paid on 11 December 2017 to shareholders of record at close of business on 5 December 2017, with an ex-dividend date of 4 December 2017. This follows €59.9 million of net NFFO received in cash in the quarter, in line with the Company's distribution policy.

Q3 2017 Q2 2017 YTD Q3 2017 YTD Q3 2016 € million € per share2 € million € per share2 € million € per share2 € million € per share2 Adjusted NAV1 641.0 10.49 630.6 10.49 641.0[4] 10.494 463.5[5] 7.715 Normalised FFO3 68.2 1.12 9.1 0.15 103.3 1.71 33.5 0.49 Dividends2 59.6 1.13 25.1 0.41 102.1 1.83 24.1 0.375

BUSINESS HIGHLIGHTS FOR THE THIRD QUARTER OF 2017

doBank IPO

In July, doBank completed a €704 million IPO (equivalent to approximately 2.5x Eurocastle's value for this investment immediately following its acquisition net of distributions received to date), the largest & highest rated NPL servicing group in Italy.

Eurocastle held a 50% stake prior to the IPO - sold 19.1 million shares (48.8% of its holding) for €9.00 per doBank share generating net proceeds of €145.8 million [6] which were partially distributed back to shareholders through the November share tender with the remainder to be distributed through the Q3 dividend.

The Company, together with Fortress affiliates, retained a joint 51.2%[7] interest in doBank with Eurocastle's remaining 20.0 million shares valued at €10.98 per doBank share as at 30 September 2017, subsequently increasing to €13.16 per share on 28 November 2017.



doBank Financial Performance

Q3 YTD 2017 EBITDA of €42 million, up 4% like-for-like [8] over the same period last year (Q3 2016: €40 million).

Q3 YTD 2017 Net Income After Tax of €27 million, up 16% like-for-like 8 over the same period last year (Q3 2016: €23 million).

Q3 YTD 2017 Gross collections of €1.2 billion, up 18% over the same period 2016 [9] .

Subsequent to the third quarter, doBank reached a preliminary agreement on a new servicing mandate on €8 billion GBV of NPLs which form part of the portfolio originated by Monte dei Paschi di Siena that is in the process of being securitised. doBank estimates that the contract once in place and fully stabilized would initially add ~€20 million EBITDA per year.

FINO NPL Investment

In July, deployed €43.9 million to acquire, alongside Fortress affiliates, a 50.1% interest in a significant portion of a €16.2 billion GBV NPL portfolio from UniCredit S.p.A ("FINO") [10] , via an investment in two securitisations.

Portfolio collections received since the 30 June 2016 cutoff date up to the July closing were higher than anticipated resulting in less equity to fund the acquisition than originally expected.

A deferred purchase price of €64.7 million is payable over the next few years and currently expected to be funded through collections on the portfolio.

New Investments

Committed approximately €10 million to acquire a share of a leveraged interest in a performing and sub-performing ("PL/SPL") loan portfolio of €234 million GBV, expected to close in Q4'17.



BUSINESS HIGHLIGHTS SUBSEQUENT TO 30 SEPTEMBER 2017

Share Tender

In November 2017, Eurocastle announced the repurchase of 8.4 million shares (representing 13.75% of the Company's ordinary shares in issue) at a price of €10.00 per share, returning €84 million of capital received following the Company's partial sale of its stake in doBank through the IPO.

The completed repurchase was NAV and earnings accretive, increasing pro forma NFFO per share by approximately 15% and NAV per share by approximately 1%.

RE Fund IV

In October 2017, sold the remaining properties held in the Fund realising estimated net proceeds to Eurocastle of €32 million, approximately €3 million (10%) higher than the investment's Q3 2017 NAV of €29 million.

To date the Company has received €13.1 million, with the remaining proceeds expected by year-end subject to final agreement with the underlying fund on distribution timing. When received in full, the proceeds will include €10 million of undistributed NFFO realised in cash to be considered for the quarterly dividend.

New Investments

On 20 November 2017, Eurocastle announced a commitment to invest €12 million for a shared interest in a new NPL pool with a GBV of €293 million, expected to close by the end of November.

On 24 November 2017, the Company announced that it had committed €8.4 million to acquire, together with other Fortress affiliates, additional interests in the junior notes of both securitisations that collectively own the FINO NPL portfolio. The transaction is expected to close by the end of January 2018.





NORMALISED FFO

Normalised FFO is a non-IFRS financial measure that, with respect to all of the Company's Italian Investments other than the doBank Group, recognises i) income on an expected yield basis updated periodically, allowing Eurocastle to report the run rate earnings from these investments in line with their expected annualised returns and ii) any additional gains or losses not previously recognised through NFFO at the point investments are realised. Cash flow receipts are therefore allocated by the Company between income and capital in accordance with this expected yield methodology. With respect to the doBank Group, following the recent IPO, the Company now recognises Normalised FFO based on its share of doBank's reported annual net income after tax together with any gains or losses arising from the sale of its shares. The income cash flow profile of each of the Company's investments may not exactly equal the NFFO recognised by the Company each period but will do so over the life of each investment.

Segmental Normalised FFO for the Nine Months Ended 30 September 2017 Average Net

Invested Capital[11] Italian Investments Legacy Total € Thousands Yield € Thousands € Thousands € Thousands doBank Group 141,260 91% 96,547 - 96,547 Italian NPLs 101,936 16% 11,965 - 11,965 Real Estate Fund Investments 45,008 65% 22,027 - 22,027 Other[12] n/a n/a 7,247 - 7,247 Italian Investments NFFO before expenses 288,204 64% 137,786 - 137,786 Legacy Portfolios NFFO before expenses - 2,824 2,824 Manager Base & Incentive Fees[13] (34,345) - (34,345) Other operating expenses (2,970) - (2,970) Normalised FFO 100,471 2,824 103,295 Per Share[14] 1.67 0.04 1.71



Segmental Normalised FFO for the Three Months Ended 30 September 2017 Average Net

Invested Capital1 Italian Investments Legacy Total € Thousands Yield € Thousands € Thousands € Thousands doBank Group 106,912 317% 84,655 - 84,655 Italian NPLs 97,162 15% 3,752 - 3,752 Real Estate Fund Investments 45,057 37% 4,113 - 4,113 Italian Investments NFFO before expenses 249,130 149% 92,520 - 92,520 Legacy Portfolios NFFO before expenses - 28 28 Manager Base & Incentive Fees3 (23,402) - (23,402) Other operating expenses (950) - (950) Normalised FFO 68,168 28 68,196 Per Share4 1.12 0.00 1.12





CHANGE IN ACCOUNTING POLICY

The Board of Directors of the Company has periodically assessed whether it met the definition of an Investment Entity as set out under IFRS 10. With the deconsolidation of the Legacy CDO V portfolio in Q2 2017, the Board came to the conclusion that the Company, with effect from 1 July 2017, met the requirements to be classified as an Investment Entity as set out under IFRS 10. The impact of this change is that all investments, whether through subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures, are to be fair valued through profit and loss. As a result, amounts reported for the year ended 31 December 2016 have been restated - Reported Adjusted NAV would have been higher by €4.8 million due to this change as at 31 December 2016 and €4.9 million as at 30 June 2017.

In addition, as a result of this change in policy, the Company is no longer required to prepare consolidated financial statements. These separate financial statements of the Company are therefore its only financial statements.

Refer to page 8 and pages 20-22 of the Q3 2017 Interim Report for further details.

Income Statement for the Nine Months Ended 30 September 2017 Italian Investments

€ Thousands Legacy

€ Thousands Total

€ Thousands Fair Value Movements doBank Group 141,712 - 141,712 Romeo NPLs 3,927 - 3,927 FINO NPLs 1,588 - 1,588 Other NPL Pools 2,708 - 2,708 Real Estate Fund Investment I (167) - (167) Real Estate Fund Investment II (1,035) - (1,035) Real Estate Fund Investment III 1,446 - 1,446 Real Estate Fund Investment IV 4,833 - 4,833 Real Estate Fund Investment V 310 - 310 Fair value movements on operating subsidiaries - 445 445 Other Income Gains on foreign currency contracts, translation and swaps 7,216 - 7,216 Other income - 2,379 2,379 Total income 162,538 2,824 165,362 Operating expenses Interest expense 177 - 177 Other operating expenses Transaction costs 333 - 333 Manager Base and Incentive fees 34,345 - 34,345 Remaining operating expenses 2,460 - 2,460 Total expenses 37,315 - 37,315 Profit for the first nine months of 2017 125,223 2,824 128,047 Per Share[15] 2.08 0.04 2.12

Balance Sheet and Adjusted NAV Reconciliation as at 30 September 2017 Italian Investments

€ Thousands



Corporate

€ Thousands Total

€ Thousands Assets Cash and cash equivalents - 264,646 264,646 Other assets - 79 79 Investments: doBank Group 221,475 - 221,475 Romeo NPLs 49,273 - 49,273 FINO NPLs 45,502 - 45,502 Other NPL Pools 27,391 - 27,391 Real Estate Fund Investment I 9,340 - 9,340 Real Estate Fund Investment II 14,592 - 14,592 Real Estate Fund Investment III - - - Real Estate Fund Investment IV 28,960 - 28,960 Real Estate Fund Investment V 4,677 - 4,677 Other Net Assets - 899 899 Total assets 401,210 265,624 666,834 Liabilities Trade and other payables - 1,985 1,985 Manager Base and Incentive Fees - 23,873 23,873 Total liabilities - 25,858 25,858 Net Asset Value 401,210 239,766 640,976 FINO Deferred Purchase Price Commitment 64,680 (64,680) - FINO follow-on Commitment 8,440 (8,440) - New Performing / Sub-performing Loan Pool Commitment[16] 10,000 (10,000) - New NPL Commitment 12,188 (12,188) - RE Fund Investment V remaining unfunded Commitment 1,390 (1,390) - Adjusted NAV 497,908 143,068 640,976 Adjusted NAV (€ per Share)[17] 8.15 2.34 10.49





ADDITIONAL INFORMATION

For additional information that management believes to be useful for investors, please refer to the latest presentation posted on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website, www.eurocastleinv.com. For consolidated investment portfolio information, please refer to the Company's most recent Financial Report, which is available on the Company's website (www.eurocastleinv.com).

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This release contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements may relate to, among other things, future commitments to sell real estate and achievement of disposal targets, availability of investment and divestment opportunities, timing or certainty of completion of acquisitions and disposals, the operating performance of our investments and financing needs. Forward-looking statements are generally identifiable by use of forward-looking terminology such as "may", "will", "should", "potential", "intend", "expect", "endeavour", "seek", "anticipate", "estimate", "overestimate", "underestimate", "believe", "could", "project", "predict", "project", "continue", "plan", "forecast" or other similar words or expressions. Forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions, discuss future expectations, describe future plans and strategies, contain projections of results of operations or of financial condition or state other forward-looking information. The Group's ability to predict results or the actual effect of future plans or strategies is limited. Although the Group believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, its actual results and performance may differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Group's actual results in future periods to differ materially from forecasted results or stated expectations including the risks regarding Eurocastle's ability to declare dividends, amortise the Group's debts, renegotiate the Group's credit facilities, make new investments, or achieve its targets regarding asset disposals or asset performance.



[1]Adjusted NAV for Q3 is before deducting the third quarter dividend of €1.13 per share declared in November 2017. [2] Amounts per share are calculated on the following basis: Q3 2017 Adjusted NAV - 61.1 million ordinary shares in issue; Q2 2017 Adjusted NAV - 60.1 million ordinary shares in issue; Q3 2016 Adjusted NAV - 60.1 million ordinary shares in issue; Q3 2017 NFFO - 60.7 million weighted average shares; YTD Q3 2017 NFFO - 60.3 million weighted average shares; YTD Q3 2016 NFFO - 68.1 million weighted average shares and Q2 2017 NFFO - 60.1 million weighted average shares. Q3 2017 dividend paid on 52.7 million ordinary shares outstanding post share tender; Q2 2017 dividends paid on 60.1 million ordinary shares in issue; YTD Q3 2016 dividend per share represents the sum of the first, second and third quarter 2016 dividends (€0.375 per share); YTD Q3 2017 dividend per share represents the sum of the first and second quarter 2017 dividends (€0.70 per share) and €1.13 per share dividend for the third quarter 2017 declared in November. [3] Normalised FFO ("NFFO") is a non-IFRS measure used to explain the financial performance of the Company, as outlined on page 9 of the Q3 2017 Interim Report. [4] NAV as at 30 September 2017. [5] NAV as at 30 September 2016. [6] Net of €5.7 million estimated transaction costs and €20.3 million of incentive fees to the Manager. [7] All percentage ownerships of doBank in this document exclude the 1.75 million of treasury shares doBank has retained as at 30 September 2017. [8] 2016 numbers pro forma for the acquisition of 100% of the share capital of Italfondiario S.p.A. and the derecognition of the Romeo portfolio, as if these had been put in place on 1 January 2016. [9] Assumes net collections for Italfondiario for the nine months ending 30 September 2016. Alternatively, it would be an increase of 12% if gross collections of Italfondiario for the same period were applied. [10] Reduced from €17.7 billion following interim collections from the cut-off date up to closing. [11] Time weighted average of invested capital (net of any capital returned) over the relevant period. [12] Fully realised investments. [13] Manager base fees are equal to the sum of (i) 1.5% of the Company's Net Asset Value excluding Net Corporate Cash and (ii) 0.75% of the Company's Net Corporate Cash calculated and paid monthly in arrears. Incentive fees are equal to 25% of the euro amount by which the Company's NFFO derived from Italian Investments (net of allocable fees and expenses) exceeds the net amount invested in such investments multiplied by a simple interest rate of 8% per annum (calculated on a cumulative but not compounding basis). [14] Amounts per share are calculated on the following basis: Q3 2017 NFFO - 60.7 million weighted average shares; YTD Q3 2017 NFFO - 60.3 million weighted average shares. [15] Earnings per share based on 60.3 million weighted average ordinary shares for the nine months ended 30 September 2017. [16] Represents the expected net equity investment after financing. [17] Adjusted NAV per share based on 61.1 million ordinary shares in issue.

