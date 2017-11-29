Forbes Ventures Plc - Board Changes, Issue of Equity, Restoration of Trading

29 November 2017

Forbes Ventures

("Forbes" or the "Company")

Board Changes, Issue of Equity and Restoration of Trading

Further to the Company's announcement of 25 October 2017 and following publication of the Company's interim results for the six months ended 30 June 2017 earlier today, Forbes is pleased to announce that trading in the Company's ordinary shares of 0.1 pence each ("Ordinary Shares') is expected be restored on the NEX Exchange Growth Market with effect from 08.00 today, 29 November 2017 ("Restoration').

In connection with Restoration, the Company announces that the remaining £68,500 of unsecured convertible loan notes 2017 ("Loan Notes') have been subscribed for by Belvedere Capital Limited ("Belvedere'). On Restoration, the £100,000 nominal of Loan Notes held by Belvedere will be converted, at a conversion price of 0.1p per Ordinary Share, into 103,000,000 Ordinary Shares (including 3,000,000 Ordinary Shares issued in respect of the arrangement fee and interest on the Loan Notes). Moreover, conditional on Admission, Belvedere has agreed to acquire 70,000,000 Ordinary Shares from Gravity Investment Group Limited, also at a price of 0.1p per Ordinary Share. Accordingly, on Restoration, Belvedere will be interested in a total of 173,000,000 Ordinary Shares, representing 48.56 per cent of the Company's enlarged issued share capital of 356,251,830 Ordinary Shares.

Belvedere, incorporated in the British Virgin Islands, was established to act as the holding company of a private investment group focused on technology investments in the Northern Powerhouse region. Robert ("Rob') Scott Cooper, who is a director of and major shareholder in Belvedere, will be appointed as an Executive Director of the Company on Restoration and Manish Karani will resign as a non-executive Director of the Company in order to pursue his other business interests.

Rob benefits from 15 years' experience in financial services, risk management and regulation, and is actively focused upon start-up firms that seek to disrupt traditional professional services through the use of technology. Rob will be responsible for implementing the Company's re-focused investment strategy, which will be to invest in disruptive technology in the property and fintech sectors, and in the tangible assets of firms which are in those sectors. The Company's current investments comprise 4,545 ordinary shares in "challenger' bank, Civilised Investments Limited, and 2,500,000 ordinary shares in AIM traded K&C REIT Plc. The Company currently intends to retain these investments.

Following the above issue of Ordinary Shares, the Company's issued share capital comprises 356,251,830 Ordinary Shares and the Company is aware of the following interests in 3 per cent or more of the Company's issued share capital:

Shareholder Number of Ordinary Shares % Belvedere Capital Limited 173,000,000 48.56 Robust Resources Limited 67,631,153 18.98 Goldvista Properties Limited 50,000,000 14.04 Peterhouse Corporate Finance Limited 17,613,746 4.94

Gravity Investment Group Limited no longer has a notifiable interest in the Company.

The proceeds of the subscription for Loan Notes will be used to satisfy current outstanding creditors of the Company.

Peter Moss, the Chairman of Forbes Resources commented, "I am very pleased to welcome Rob Cooper to the Board of Forbes Ventures. Rob has created a number of disruptive businesses around real estate lending platforms and associated Fintech products. Under Rob's direction and management, the Board believes that Forbes Ventures is now in an excellent position to take advantage of this exciting sector to deliver real returns to shareholders. As Rob will be replacing Manish Karani on the Board, I would like to thank Manish for his hard work on the Board over the past year and his dedication to Forbes Ventures. We wish him every success in his future endeavours.'

The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

Additional Information on Robert Scott Cooper

Save as set out below, there is no further information that is required to be disclosed pursuant to Paragraph 21, Appendix 1 of the NEX Exchange Growth Market Rules for Issuers.

