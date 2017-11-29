SINGAPORE -- (Marketwired) -- 11/29/17 -- Today's speed of technological adoption far exceeds the digital capability growth of economies. Businesses, especially SMEs which make up a larger percentage of the ecosystem in many nations, have yet to fully grasp the advantages of performance tracking, let alone keep up with advancements.

With a collective experience of more than 60 years, the team at DATAVLT came to a realisation -- for nations to transform themselves into real digital economies, there needs to be adaptation and adoption. The team acknowledges this gap and sees a huge potential in the market for affordable data analytic tools. Ergo, DATAVLT.

DATAVLT is an on-demand, self-service, data analytics platform, secured by Blockchain technology, that has been designed to provide an integrated overview of businesses. Backed by artificial intelligence and learning capabilities, this platform aims to track, gather and correlate different types of data, e.g. Enterprise data, online marketing performance data, third-party reports, and information, etc., onto a smart dashboard that can empower businesses to grow their internal capabilities cost efficiently. Essentially, DATAVLT is an end-to-end data/information management platform without hefty investments.

Additionally, challenges regarding data security will be addressed by leveraging on Blockchain technology because of data immutability.

"The change goes beyond digital marketing. It's about an integral change where digital capability and performance tracking becomes an everyday business process. This wave is not temporary. It is the future and data analytics will be the baseline requirement for any business to sustain," says the co-founders.

Whilst governments may offer aids and grants to help entities improve their business intelligence skills, there is little middle ground. Businesses should be given more options for palatable stepping stones that can provide adequate analytics instead of diving directly into bespoke developments which entails heavy investments. DATAVLT has been designed to bridge this gap.

The team will be launching its Initial Coin Offering programmes on 4th December 2017 to further developments. Pilot testing for its beta platform has been scheduled for end 2018. For details, visit www.datavlt.com.

