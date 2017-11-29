SolGold plc: New Discoveries in Regional Program

BISHOPSGATE, LONDON / ACCESSWIRE / November 29, 2017 / The Board of SolGold (AIM code: SOLG) is pleased to provide an update on exploration at its 100% owned Porvenir and Timbara Projects, in Southern Ecuador. The prospect is held in the 100% owned subsidiary Green Rock Resources.

HIGHLIGHTS:

Outcropping porphyry style copper mineralisation discovered at Porvenir and Timbara.

Both projects are of Jurassic age similar to nearby Fruta del Norte, Mirador and Santa Barbara deposits.

Results from rock chip samples collected at the Porvenir Project include:



-1.58% Cu in sample R03000587

-4.27% Cu in sample R03000588

-1.30% Cu in sample R03000592





Results from rock chip samples collected during stream reconnaissance at the Timbara Project include:



-2.44% Cu in sample R03000216

-1.59% Cu in sample R03000232

-1.64% Cu in sample R03000221

-1.23% Cu in sample R03000203

-1.00% Cu in sample R03000205





Rock chips at Porvenir Project were identified by following up highly anomalous Cu stream sediment geochemistry over a 6km x 5.5km area.

Prospecting at Timbara is at a very early phase with only 1 of 4 concessions prospected thus far. Early rock chip results indicate copper mineralisation over a NE-SW corridor up to 4.5km long x 1.2km wide.

References to figures and tables relate to the version of this release visible in PDF format

SolGold plc