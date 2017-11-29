SolGold plc: New Discoveries in Regional Program

BISHOPSGATE, LONDON / ACCESSWIRE / November 29, 2017 / The Board of SolGold (AIM code: SOLG) is pleased to provide an update on exploration at its 100% owned Porvenir and Timbara Projects, in Southern Ecuador. The prospect is held in the 100% owned subsidiary Green Rock Resources.
HIGHLIGHTS:
- Outcropping porphyry style copper mineralisation discovered at Porvenir and Timbara.
- Both projects are of Jurassic age similar to nearby Fruta del Norte, Mirador and Santa Barbara deposits.
- Results from rock chip samples collected at the Porvenir Project include:
-1.58% Cu in sample R03000587
-4.27% Cu in sample R03000588
-1.30% Cu in sample R03000592
- Results from rock chip samples collected during stream reconnaissance at the Timbara Project include:
-2.44% Cu in sample R03000216
-1.59% Cu in sample R03000232
-1.64% Cu in sample R03000221
-1.23% Cu in sample R03000203
-1.00% Cu in sample R03000205
- Rock chips at Porvenir Project were identified by following up highly anomalous Cu stream sediment geochemistry over a 6km x 5.5km area.
- Prospecting at Timbara is at a very early phase with only 1 of 4 concessions prospected thus far. Early rock chip results indicate copper mineralisation over a NE-SW corridor up to 4.5km long x 1.2km wide.
References to figures and tables relate to the version of this release visible in PDF format by clicking the link below:
http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/7854X_-2017-11-28.pdf
