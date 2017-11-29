sprite-preloader
29.11.2017 | 08:08
ACCESSWIRE·Mehr Nachrichten von ACCESSWIRE

SolGold plc: New Discoveries in Regional Program

BISHOPSGATE, LONDON / ACCESSWIRE / November 29, 2017 / The Board of SolGold (AIM code: SOLG) is pleased to provide an update on exploration at its 100% owned Porvenir and Timbara Projects, in Southern Ecuador. The prospect is held in the 100% owned subsidiary Green Rock Resources.

HIGHLIGHTS:

  • Outcropping porphyry style copper mineralisation discovered at Porvenir and Timbara.
  • Both projects are of Jurassic age similar to nearby Fruta del Norte, Mirador and Santa Barbara deposits.
  • Results from rock chip samples collected at the Porvenir Project include:

    -1.58% Cu in sample R03000587
    -4.27% Cu in sample R03000588
    -1.30% Cu in sample R03000592

  • Results from rock chip samples collected during stream reconnaissance at the Timbara Project include:

    -2.44% Cu in sample R03000216
    -1.59% Cu in sample R03000232
    -1.64% Cu in sample R03000221
    -1.23% Cu in sample R03000203
    -1.00% Cu in sample R03000205

  • Rock chips at Porvenir Project were identified by following up highly anomalous Cu stream sediment geochemistry over a 6km x 5.5km area.
  • Prospecting at Timbara is at a very early phase with only 1 of 4 concessions prospected thus far. Early rock chip results indicate copper mineralisation over a NE-SW corridor up to 4.5km long x 1.2km wide.

    References to figures and tables relate to the version of this release visible in PDF format by clicking the link below:

    http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/7854X_-2017-11-28.pdf

    This information is provided by RNS

    The company news service from the London Stock Exchange

    SOURCE: SolGold plc


