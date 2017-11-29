Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Ltd.: Appointment of Keith Hill as Non-Executive Director

TORONTO / ACCESSWIRE / November 29, 2017 / Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Ltd. (AIM: ECO, TSX-V:EOG), is delighted to announce the appointment of Keith Hill as a Non-Executive Director of the Company following the Subscription and Strategic Alliance Agreement with Africa Oil Corp ("AOC"), as announced on 13 November, with immediate effect.

Keith Hill has over 30 years' experience in the oil industry. He is currently President and CEO of AOC, listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange and on Nasdaq Stockholm. Mr Hill has spent over 20 years with the Lundin Group as well as being involved with international new venture management and holding senior exploration positions at Occidental Petroleum and Shell Oil Company. He was also previously President of Valkyries Petroleum, BlackPearl Resources and ShaMaran Petroleum. He holds a Master of Science degree in Geology and Bachelor of Science degree in Geophysics from Michigan State University as well as a MBA from the University of St. Thomas in Houston.

The Company can also confirm that, further to the announcement of 13 November 2017, Derek Linfield has stepped down from the board but will remain as a consultant to the Company.

Gil Holzman, President and CEO of Eco commented:

"We are delighted to welcome Keith to the Board. His extensive expertise sourcing new ventures and working in the regions where our assets are based and where we are looking for new ventures will undoubtedly be a very significant benefit to the Company. We look forward to working with Keith, and indeed his team at AOC, as we look to drive forward the programmes on our current assets as well as acquiring and developing world class assets under our agreement with AOC."

