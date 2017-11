BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 2.00 am ET Wednesday, Swiss UBS consumption indicator for October is due. The consumption indicator stood at 1.56 points in September compared to 1.50 in August.



Ahead of the data, the franc fell against the yen, pound and the euro but held steady against the greenback.



The franc was worth 1.1679 against the euro, 113.23 against the yen, 1.3179 against the pound and 0.9847 against the greenback as of 1:55 am ET.



