

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Air France-KLM and Jet Airways signed a landmark 'Enhanced Cooperation Agreement' for the development of their operations between Europe and India.



The agreement strengthens the partnership built between the three airlines since 2014. This cooperation was expanded in 2016 with an extensive code-share agreement for connections between Europe and North America and Jet Airways' hubs at Mumbai and Delhi in India via Air France-KLM' hubs at Paris-Charles de Gaulle and Amsterdam-Schiphol.



The enhanced cooperation agreement will see Jet Airways, Air France, and KLM working together to develop their commercial and product offering. Customers will thus benefit from multiple travel options and seamless service throughout the three partners' networks spanning 44 cities in India and 106 destinations across Europe.



The company noted that the agreement will complement the Air France-KLM and Delta Air Lines' transatlantic partnership between Europe and North America, offering access to over 200 destinations in North America, establishing a global cooperation connecting the three continents.



Air France KLM Cargo and Jet Airways Cargo have also signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) which aims to strengthen their cooperation in the cargo sector.



