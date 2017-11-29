

KENILWORTH (NJ) (dpa-AFX) - Today's Daily Dose brings you news about Aratana's stock offering; Cesca's newly awarded patent; failed phase III study of Auris; amendment of Ovid's STARS study; Merck's dividend increase and share re-purchase; Cidara's progress in STRIVE study; Pfizer's disappointing JAVELIN Gastric 300 study results and positive study results of Viking and Eaglet.



Read on...



A steep 19% drop in its shares on Tuesday has made Aratana Therapeutics Inc. (PETX) to terminate the offering of its common stock announced on Monday, November 27, 2017.



Monday after the bell, the Company announced it is commencing an underwritten registered public offering of $35 million of shares of its common stock. The news sent the stock plunging 18.95% on Tuesday to close at $5.86.



Following the stock reaction, the Company said that it won't be fair to go ahead with the stock offering in the present market conditions.



PETX closed Tuesday's trading at $5.86, down 18.95%. In after-hours, the stock was up 16.04% to $6.80.



Shares of Auris Medical Holding AG (EARS) plunged over 48% on Tuesday, following the failure of its phase III clinical trial of AM-111 in severe to profound sudden deafness.



The trial, dubbed HEALOS, did not meet the primary efficacy endpoint of a statistically significant improvement in hearing from baseline to Day 28 compared to placebo for either active treatment groups - i.e., AM-111 0.4 mg/mL or AM-111 0.8 mg/mL.



EARS closed Tuesday's trading at $0.42, down 48.65%. In after-hours, the stock was up 6.23% to $0.45.



Cesca Therapeutics Inc. (KOOL) announced it has been awarded a new U.S Patent covering its proprietary method for separating rare, therapeutically critical target cells from blood, bone marrow, leukapheresis product, and other cell sources, while maintaining the viability of the cells under asceptic conditions.



The Company has also announced a proposed registered public offering of its common stock.



KOOL closed Tuesday's trading at $3.14, down 10.29%. In after-hours, the stock was up 7.32% to $3.37.



Cidara Therapeutics Inc. (CDTX) has completed patient enrollment in its phase II trial of novel antifungal candidate Rezafungin acetate in invasive fungal infections.



This trial is known as STRIVE, and is evaluating the safety, tolerability and efficacy of once-weekly dosing of Rezafungin acetate compared to once-daily dosing of Caspofungin in patients with candidemia and invasive candidiasis.



Cidara expects to report top line data for STRIVE in the first quarter of 2018, and commence phase III trials for the treatment and prophylaxis of invasive fungal infections in mid-2018.



CDTX closed Tuesday's trading at $8.10, down 2.99%.



Egalet Corp.'s (EGLT) phase III study evaluating the efficacy and safety of Egalet-002, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release oxycodone developed using a unique application of the Guardian Technology, in patients with moderate-to-severe chronic low back pain has met its primary endpoint.



There was a statistically significant difference in average pain intensity from baseline to week 16 between the Egalet-002 and placebo treatment groups, according to the Company.



Earlier in the month, the Company had reported positive top-line results from a phase III safety study of Egalet-002.



EGLT closed Tuesday's trading at $1.31, up 9.17%.



Flex Pharma Inc. (FLKS) has completed enrollment in its phase II placebo-controlled, cross-over study testing FLX-787 in patients who suffer from spasticity, cramps and spasms as a consequence of multiple sclerosis, with approximately 50 patients in Australia. Top-line results from this study are expected at the end of the first quarter of next year.



The other clinical trial catalysts to watch out for 2018 are:



-- A U.S. phase II trial evaluating FLX-787 in patients with Charcot-Marie-Tooth, who suffer from painful, debilitating cramps, dubbed COMMIT, is underway. Top line results from this study are expected in the middle of 2018. -- A U.S. phase II trial of FLX-787 in patients with motor neuron disease, focused on amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, who suffer from painful, debilitating cramps, dubbed COMMEND, was initiated in August of this year. Top-line results from this study are expected in the middle of 2018. -- Data readout from phase 1/2a renal dialysis cramping studies of FLX-787 expected in 2018. -- Data readout from phase 1/2a Dysphagia (swallowing)/tongue fasciculations studies of FLX-787 in Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis expected next year.



FLKS closed Tuesday's trading at $4.29, down 0.46%.



Based on the strength of its underlying business and strong balance sheet, Merck (MRK) has announced an increased quarterly dividend and a $10 billion share repurchase authorization.



The Company's quarterly dividend has been increased to $0.48 per outstanding share of its common stock, up $0.01 from $0.47 per outstanding share paid last quarter. Payment will be made on Jan. 8, 2018, to stockholders of record at the close of business on Dec. 15, 2017, Merck noted.



The additional $10 billion of treasury stock purchases has no time limit for completion.



MRK closed Tuesday's trading at $54.93, up 0.72%.



Merck KGaA and Pfizer Inc.'s (PFE) phase III study of Bavencio as a third-line treatment for unresectable, recurrent or metastatic gastric or gastroesophageal junction adenocarcinoma patients, dubbed JAVELIN Gastric 300, has not met its primary endpoint of superior overall.



In the JAVELIN Gastric 300 study, single-agent Bavencio was compared with physician's choice of chemotherapy.



Another phase III study evaluating Bavencio as first-line maintenance therapy following induction chemotherapy in unresectable, locally advanced or metastatic gastric or gastroesophageal junction cancer, dubbed JAVELIN Gastric 100, is underway. This trial will continue as planned.



Bavencio was approved by the FDA for the treatment of patients with metastatic Merkel cell carcinoma in March and for urothelial carcinoma in May of this year.



PFE closed Tuesday's trading at $35.85, up 0.99%.



Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (OVID) has completed its phase I clinical trial evaluating the pharmacokinetics, safety and tolerability of OV101 in adolescents diagnosed with Angelman syndrome or Fragile X syndrome.



The trial data in adolescents demonstrate that OV101 is well tolerated with a pharmacokinetic profile similar to adults.



Based on the phase I data, the Company has now amended its ongoing phase II trial of OV101 in Angelman syndrome, dubbed STARS, to include adolescent patients aged 13 years and older.



The STARS trial was originally designed to enroll only adults with Angelman Syndrome.



Angelman syndrome, which requires life-long care, is a rare genetic disorder characterized by developmental delay, lack of speech, seizures, and walking and balance disorders.



The data from the STARS trial are expected to be available in the second half of 2018.



OVID closed Tuesday's trading at $10.71, down 0.74%. In after-hours, the stock was up 6.44% to $11.40.



Viking Therapeutics Inc.'s (VKTX) phase II clinical trial of VK5211 in patients who recently suffered a hip fracture has yielded positive results, achieving both primary and secondary endpoints.



The trial achieved its primary endpoint, demonstrating statistically significant, dose dependent increases in lean body mass, less head, following treatment with VK5211 compared to placebo. The study also achieved important secondary endpoints, demonstrating statistically significant increases in appendicular lean body mass and total lean body mass for all doses of VK5211, compared to placebo.



VKTX closed Tuesday's trading at $2.82, down 6.62%. In after-hours, the stock was up 2.13% to $2.88.



