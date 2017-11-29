

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks are set to open higher on Wednesday after Wall Street shares finished at record highs overnight, led by banks.



Asian markets are turning in a mixed performance as investors shrugged off the latest launch of a ballistic missile by North Korea and awaited key data from the U.S., China and Japan due this week for direction.



'It is a situation that we will handle,' U.S. President Donald Trump said in reaction to news of North Korea's launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile, launched early on Wednesday. The UN Security Council is due to hold an emergency meeting to discuss the latest test.



The dollar held firm against a basket of currencies and oil drifted lower ahead of the OPEC meeting taking place in Vienna on Thursday, while gold prices traded flat.



Current Fed Chair Janet Yellen will testify on the economic outlook before the Congressional Joint Economic Committee later today.



The full Senate could vote on the U.S. tax reform bill as early as Thursday, although the legislation still includes significant differences from the House version.



BRC's data showed earlier today that shop prices in the United Kingdom were down 0.1 percent from a year earlier in November, coming in line with expectations and unchanged from the October reading.



The European Commission will release euro area economic sentiment data later in the day, with the corresponding index seen rising to 114.6 in November from 114 in October.



Overnight, U.S. stocks posted strong gains to close at fresh record highs as the Senate Budget Committee approved the Republican tax bill and Federal Reserve chair nominee Jerome Powell said he favors loosening some bank regulations.



Encouraging consumer confidence data and deals news also buoyed investor sentiment. The Dow rallied 1.1 percent, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite rose half a percent and the S&P 500 added 1 percent.



European markets also closed higher on Tuesday after all banks cleared the U.K. stress tests and Royal Dutch Shell pledged to resume all-cash dividends to shareholders. The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index rose 0.6 percent.



The German DAX rose half a percent, France's CAC 40 index gained 0.6 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 advanced 1 percent.



