ALK (ALKB:DC / OMX: ALK B / AKABY / AKBLF) today announced that Helle Skov, Executive Vice President (EVP) of Product Supply and a member of ALK's Board of Management, leaves the company by mutual agreement.



Effective immediately, Helle's areas of responsibility will be taken over by ALK's EVP of Commercial Operations, Søren Niegel, who will head up Commercial Operations and Product Supply going forward.



Carsten Hellmann, President & CEO, said: "I would like to thank Helle for her contributions to ALK during her time with the company and I wish her the best of luck in her future career."



Carsten Hellmann continued: "Søren Niegel is ideally qualified to take on the additional responsibility of leading ALK's Product Supply organisation at a time when ALK is preparing to launch a new transformational growth strategy which amongst other things prioritises a more robust, efficient product supply and optimisations of the product portfolio - a project that involves close collaboration between Product Supply and Commercial Operations."



Following this change, ALK's Board of Management will comprise the following executives: Carsten Hellmann, President & CEO, Søren Niegel, EVP Commercial Operations and Product Supply, Henrik Jacobi, EVP, Research & Development and Søren Jelert, EVP, CFO (from 2 January 2018).



For further information please contact: Investor Relations: Per Plotnikof, tel. +45 4574 7527, mobile +45 2261 2525 Media: Jeppe Ilkjær, tel. +45 7877 4532, mobile +45 3050 2014



This information is information that ALK-Abelló A/S is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation.



About ALK ALK is a research-driven, global pharmaceutical company focusing on allergy prevention, diagnosis and treatment. ALK is a world leader in allergy immunotherapy - a treatment of the underlying cause of allergy. The company has approximately 2,300 employees, with subsidiaries, production facilities and distributors worldwide. ALK has entered into partnership agreements with Torii, Abbott, and Seqirus to commercialise sublingual allergy immunotherapy tablets in Japan, Russia, and South-East Asia, and Australia and New Zealand, respectively. The company is headquartered in Hørsholm, Denmark, and listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen. Find more information at www.alk.net.



