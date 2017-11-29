Deutsche Grammophon and Tombooks Bring Interactive Music Learning to Revolutionary Education App Tomplay

BERLIN and LAUSANNE, Switzerland, November 29, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Deutsche Grammophon GmbH, the world's leading classical music label, and Tombooks, the inventor of interactive sheet music and the Tomplay app, which is revolutionizing music education, today announced an agreement allowing the app's users to experience, play and learn along with the greatest musicians of all time through Deutsche Grammophon's incomparable repertoire.

Apple App Store (iOS): https://itunes.apple.com/app/apple-store/id1054809074?mt=8

Google Play Store (Android): https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.tombooks.tomplay

Web App: http://www.tomplay.com

The agreement between Deutsche Grammophon and Tombooks will further develop online music education, whereby users of Tomplay can now play along with the recordings of legendary artists such as Martha Argerich, Daniel Barenboim, Hilary Hahn, Vladimir Horowitz, Yehudi Menuhin, David Oistrakh, Itzhak Perlman, Maria João Pires and Maurizio Pollini. Recordings the most famous names in classical music will now have a home in Tomplay interactive sheet music, inspiring the app's users with their interpretations.

Thanks to the unique technology developed by Tomplay, the recordings by these renowned musicians are synchronized with the score, allowing users to listen, be inspired by, and also play along with the original interpretations, all the while following along with the score at their desired tempo. Tomplay scores offer several features such as the ability to make annotations, record oneself playing, and to loop selected passages for practice. Tomplay makes learning music simpler, interactive and more enjoyable.



Alexis Steinmann, Co-founder and Manager of Tomplay, states, "Our collaboration with Deutsche Grammophon will allow us to provide musicians and schools the ability to listen, be inspired and play along with international music stars."

Stephan Steigleder, Senior Director of Digital Media, Deutsche Grammophon GmbH, comments, "Musicians always want to learn from the greatest artists. With our collaboration with Tomplay, we're now making this more possible for everyone. I am looking forward to working with Alexis and his team and I trust our alliance will also lead to many more future projects."

Collaboration video: http://smarturl.it/tpdgvideo

