sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 29.11.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 570 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

4,621 Euro		-0,034
-0,73 %
WKN: A2DM7D ISIN: US46620W1027 Ticker-Symbol: 1MJ 
Aktie:
Branche
Bekleidung/Textil
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
J.JILL INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
J.JILL INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
29.11.2017 | 08:32
(2 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

ACCESSWIRE·Mehr Nachrichten von ACCESSWIRE

The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of J.Jill, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of December 12, 2017 (JILL)

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 29, 2017 / The Klein Law Firm announces that a class action complaint has been filed on behalf of shareholders of J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE: JILL) who purchased shares pursuant and/or traceable to the Company's Initial Public Offering on or around October 9, 2017. A complaint has been filed on behalf of shareholders.

The complaint alleges that the Registration Statement and Prospectus filed for the Company's IPO contained materially false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company's purportedly unique and superior sales and marketing approach had not insulated the Company from adverse trends affecting the overall retail industry; (2) the Company's historic gross margin growth was not sustainable and would not continue, as it relied on various short-term boosts to revenues; (3) the Company was carrying increasing amounts of slow moving inventory and would need to significantly markdown sales items and increase promotional efforts in an attempt to continue its sales growth; (4) the Company's brick-and-mortar stores were failing, as they were experiencing difficulty attracting customers and maintaining profitability, which would result in the Company shuttering up to eight stores in fiscal 2017, with the rate of store closures accelerating; and (5) as a result of the aforementioned, J.Jill's business, prospects and ability to service its long-term debt had been materially impaired.

Shareholders have until December 12, 2017 to petition the court for lead plaintiff status. Your ability to share in any recovery does not require that you serve as lead plaintiff. You may choose to be an absent class member.

If you suffered a loss during the class period and wish to obtain additional information, please contact Joseph Klein, Esq. by telephone at 212-616-4899 or visit http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-sbm/j-jill-inc?wire=1.

Joseph Klein, Esq. is an experienced attorney and has also practiced as a Certified Public Accountant. Mr. Klein represents investors and participates in securities litigations involving financial fraud throughout the nation. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Joseph Klein, Esq.
Empire State Building
350 Fifth Avenue
59th Floor
New York, NY 10118
Telephone: (212) 616-4899
Fax: (347) 558-9665
www.kleinstocklaw.com

SOURCE: The Klein Law Firm


© 2017 ACCESSWIRE