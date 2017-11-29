

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Britvic plc (BVIC.L) reported profit before tax of 138.8 million pounds for the 52 weeks ended 1 October 2017 compared to 151.9 million pounds for the 53 weeks ended 2 October 2016. Profit attributable to the equity shareholders was 111.6 million pounds or 42.2 pence per share compared to 114.5 million pounds or 43.5 pence per share. Adjusted profit before tax increased to 164.7 million pounds from 157.9 million pounds. Adjusted earnings per share was 52.6 pence compared to 49.0 pence.



For the 52 weeks ended 1 October 2017, revenue was 1.54 billion pounds, an increase of 7.7% from 53 weeks ended 2 October 2016, up 2.5% on an organic constant currency basis.



The Board recommended a final dividend of 19.3 pence per share, an increase of 10.3% on the dividend declared last year. The final dividend for 2017 will be paid on 5 February 2018 to shareholders on record as at 8 December 2017.



