Sponda Oyj: Sponda Plc: ReCoTech gathers together the top names in built environments to the "Slush" of the real estate and construction sector

Sponda Plc Press release 29 November 2017 at 9:30 a.m.

ReCoTech gathers together the top names in built environments to the "Slush" of the real estate and construction sector

The ReCoTech Meetup taking place on November 30 invites the top names in the real estate and construction sector under one roof at Messukeskus. The event is an official side event of Slush. ReCoTech, now arranged for the second time, has surpassed all expectations this year as over 400 future visionaries will be taking part.

Fira, Granlund, Newsec, Ramboll, Senaatti Properties and Sponda, all bold innovators in the real estate business, have taken part in planning the event.

"In only one year, ReCoTech has grown into a huge event and become the very own "Slush" of the real estate and construction sector. Event draws also international attention. Over 50 startups and almost 30 of the largest operators in the sector have registered for the event. Event will feature talks by visionaries and meetings between startups and companies," says Anssi Salonen on behalf of the organisers. The event is organised by RAKLI, Green Building Council Finland, HESA-SAFA, KIRA-digi and RICS.

The event offers real insight into the present state and the future of the real estate sector. The programme features a breakfast seminar, Fireside Chat and SpeedMeets where startups will have the opportunity to present themselves to real estate and construction companies and discuss about possible cooperation. Startups are presenting innovations developed by both Finnish and international teams and will give inspiration to the bigger companies.

Peter Vesterbacka will be on the stage at the breakfast talking about the immense potential of the Helsinki-Tallinn area in the heart of Eurasia. The keynote speaker of the event is Chris Pyke from U.S. Green Building Council and Aclima.

Sponda will participate in the Fireside Chat and Speed Meets. All of Sponda's Speed Meet slots have been fully booked by the startups. Pia Arrhenius, Senior Vice President, Corporate Planning at Sponda, is expecting to see new, useable ideas at the Speed Meets: "We're excited to meet the startups, because very interesting new business ideas and brave companies have emerged in the sector in the past few years. I hope we will find startups from ReCoTech with who we could take the next step towards building business premises of the future together as partners."

Additional information: Pia Arrhenius, SVP, Corporate Planning, tel. +358 (0)40 527 4462

ReCoTech program (https://recotech.fi/program/ (https://recotech.fi/program/))

Sponda Plc is a property investment company specialising in commercial properties in Finland's largest cities. Sponda's business concept is to own, lease and develop retail and office properties and shopping centres into environments that promote the business success of its clients. The fair value of Sponda's investment properties is approximately EUR 3.9 billion, with a total leasable area of around 1.2 million m2.

