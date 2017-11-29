

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Romania's unemployment rate held steady for the second straight month in October, preliminary figures from the National Institute of Statistics showed Wednesday.



The seasonally adjusted jobless rate came in at 4.9 percent in October, the same rate as in the previous two months.



In the corresponding month last year, the unemployment rate was 5.6 percent



The number of unemployed people rose o 451,000 in October from 442,000 in September. A year ago, the jobless figure totaled 496,000.



