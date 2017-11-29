

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - London Stock Exchange Group Plc (LSE.L) announced that, at the Board's request, Xavier Rolet has agreed to step down as CEO with immediate effect. The Board has asked David Warren, CFO, to assume the additional role of Interim CEO until a successor is appointed.



Xavier Rolet said: 'Since the announcement of my future departure on 19 October, ?there has been a great deal of unwelcome publicity, which has not been helpful to the company. At the request of the Board, I have agreed to step down as CEO with immediate effect. I will not be returning to the office of CEO or director under any circumstances.'



On 19 October 2017, LSEG announced that the Board was initiating a transition process to find a successor to the company's CEO, Xavier Rolet. On 9 November 2017, The Children's Investment Master Fund (TCI), a shareholder in LSEG, sent a requisition for a general meeting and proposed two resolutions related to the continued tenure of Donald Brydon as Chairman and Xavier Rolet as CEO. LSEG stated that if TCI does not withdraw its requisition in full, the Board intends to publish a shareholder circular confirming among other things the date of the general meeting at which the proposed resolution or resolutions will be put.



Donald Brydon has indicated that he will not stand for re-election at the annual general meeting in 2019.



