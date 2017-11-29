

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Pennon Group plc (PNN.L) reported that its profit attributable to Ordinary shareholders of the parent the half year ended 30 September 2017 rose to 90.9 million pounds from 72.9 million pounds last year.



Earnings per share on both a statutory and underlying basis before deferred tax, and adjusted proportionately to reflect the half year impact of the first perpetual capital securities periodic return on the 2017 issuance, were ahead of H1 last year, up 23.2% at 21.8 pence and up 7.2% at 25.3 pence respectively, reflecting higher profits.



Chris Loughlin, Pennon Chief Executive said ,' ........ Good progress is being made to bring Viridor's remaining four energy recovery facilities in the portfolio on stream, with three in commissioning in 2017/18 and the final facility under construction. The expansion of Viridor's Energy Recovery Facility portfolio will support Pennon's earnings growth to 2020 and beyond.'



Profit before tax for the half year increased to 129.8 million pounds from the prior year's 102.4 million pounds, reflecting non-underlying charges before tax of £1.3 million (H1 2016/17 £25.7 million).



Group underlying profit before tax was 131.1 million pounds, an increase of 2.3%, compared with the prior half year. Included in profit before tax is our share of joint venture profit after tax of £5.3 million (H1 2016/17 £2.8 million). Joint venture profit before tax is benefitting from improved performance at Lakeside and Runcorn I ERFs.



Group revenue increased 5.6% to 723.9 million pounds. 22 million pounds of this increase relates to non-household customer accounts including the retail book acquired from South Staffordshire by Pennon Water Services (new retail venture with South Staffordshire, owned 80:20).



For the first-half of 2017/18, the Board has recommended an interim dividend of 11.97 pence, up 7.9%. The interim dividend will be paid on 4 April 2018 to shareholders on the register on 26 January 2018.



The company said that the Group has performed well in the first-half of 2017/18, and is on track to deliver in line with management expectations for the full year 2017/18.



