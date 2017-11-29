Acquisition provides Entrust Datacard with expanded regional capability to address identity and personal data protection and regulations

Entrust Datacard, a leading provider of trusted identity and secure transaction technology solutions, today announced that it has acquired Trustis Limited, a specialized managed service provider of public key infrastructure (PKI) and crypto management solutions based in Thatcham, United Kingdom (UK). The acquisition further establishes Entrust Datacard as a leader of certificate-based security solutions and allows the company to expand its localized presence in Europe.

"Trustis has already established itself as a UK leader in cloud cryptographic services and will be a strong complement to our portfolio," said Todd Wilkinson, CEO, Entrust Datacard. "The addition of the Trustis team and managed PKI capabilities bolsters our regional presence, brings additional expertise to a strong team and demonstrates our commitment to leadership during a critical time for the PKI industry."

As new security challenges arise in the age of Digital Transformation and the Internet of Things (IoT), such as industry regulations like eIDAS (electronic Identification, Authentication and Trust Services), the need to trust increasingly connected systems combined with a growing shortage of cybersecurity skills means this acquisition positions both companies to better serve their customers. Trustis maintains European Telecommunications Standards Institute (ETSI) and tScheme certifications demonstrating their understanding of the unique requirements necessary to operate under the current regulatory landscape in the region.

"The acquisition of Trustis by Entrust Datacard will benefit the broader PKI market as well as Trustis customers," said Chris Swinbank, managing director of Trustis. "We're excited to be a part of Entrust Datacard's growth story." Swinbank continued, "We're proud of our success as a leader in PKI and cryptographic services and look forward to enjoying even greater success as a result of joining Entrust Datacard. The additional investment in our PKI products and services and access to some of the best resources in the field of PKI will expand our success geographically."

Entrust Datacard has a long history of continually innovating to provide solutions that reflect changing market conditions. To extend its reach, the company has also pursued acquisition opportunities that extend its core offerings either geographically or technologically. As an established certificate-security leader in the UK, Trustis was a natural fit into the company's acquisition strategy and will be a strong complement to the Entrust Datacard portfolio of solutions. In addition to strengthening its portfolio, Trustis' ETSI and tScheme certifications bolster Entrust Datacard's support and commitment to industry standards and ongoing changes to the regulatory environment.

The acquisition was signed and finalized on Nov. 28, 2017 for an undisclosed amount.

For more information about Entrust Datacard's certificate-based security solutions, visit https://entrustdatacard.com/products/categories/pki.

About Entrust Datacard Corporation

Consumers, citizens and employees increasingly expect anywhere-anytime experiences whether they are making purchases, crossing borders, accessing e-gov services or logging onto corporate networks. Entrust Datacard offers the trusted identity and secure transaction technologies that make those experiences reliable and secure. Solutions range from the physical world of financial cards, passports and ID cards to the digital realm of authentication, certificates and secure communications. With more than 2,000 Entrust Datacard colleagues around the world, and a network of strong global partners, the company serves customers in 150 countries worldwide. For more information, visit www.entrustdatacard.com.

About Trustis

Trustis specialises in PKI and Cryptography, providing secure managed and cloud services from UK locations. The company focuses on providing compliant cryptographic services for governments and commercial entities. Rigorous security is Trustis' day-to-day business and the organisation has an enviable reputation in the design, build and operation of high-assurance solutions.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171129005068/en/

Contacts:

Entrust Datacard

Heather Morris, +1 952-988-1745

Senior Manager, Global Communications and Social Media

heather.morris@entrustdatacard.com

