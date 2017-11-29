Outotec Oyj: Outotec received a grinding mill order from Southern Africa

OUTOTEC OYJ PRESS RELEASE NOVEMBER 29, 2017 AT 10:00 AM

Outotec received a grinding mill order from Southern Africa

Outotec has signed a contract with a major copper producer for the design and supply of two grinding mills, for their concentrator in Southern Africa. The order value, over EUR 10 million, has been booked in Outotec's 2017 fourth quarter order intake.

Mills ordered for the project are a semi autogenous mill, and a ball mill, with associated ancillaries and installation supervisory services. Equipment will be delivered at end of 2018, for commissioning in early 2019.

"We are pleased that our customer could continue this project for which we did basic engineering already in the earlier phase. The equipment supply is expected to contribute to extending the life of mine significantly", notes Kimmo Kontola, head of Outotec's Minerals Processing business unit.

