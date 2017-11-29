

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Daejan Holdings plc (DJAN.L), a real estate developer, reported that its profit attributable to equity holders of the parent for the half year ended 30 September 2017 declined to 45.42 million pounds or 2.79 pence per share from 61.28 million pounds or 3.76 pence per share last year.



The profit before tax for the period was 56.6 million pounds down from 65.1 million pounds in the prior year.



Total rental & related income from investment property grew to 71.27 million pounds from 70.21 million pounds last year.



The company noted that an interim dividend of 35 pence per share will be paid on 9 March 2018 to shareholders on the register on 9 February 2018.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX