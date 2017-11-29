Viapass: As of January 1st, Semi-trailer Towing Vehicles of Under 3.5 Tons GVW are Subject to Kilometer Charge

BRUSSELS, November 29, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

As of January1stsemi-trailer towing vehicles of under or equal to 3.5 tons GVW with a body code BC will be subject to Kilometer Charge in Belgium. They must have a switched-on On Board Unit (OBU) when driving on public roads in Belgium.

(Logo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/609420/Viapass_Logo.jpg )



These semi-trailer towing vehicles are designed to transport goods. They consist of a cabin and a linking plate for adding a trailer, resulting in a Gross Vehicle Weight of over 3.5 tons. By design, these vehicles are only meant to transport goods. They differ from vans with a tow bar to which a trailer can be coupled optionally.Hereyou can find some illustrative pictures and aposteron the new measure.

The three Belgian regions have decided to make this category of vehicles subject to the kilometer charge in Belgium as of January1st2018. This means they must have an OBU aboard that is constantly switched-on when drivingon Belgian public roads. They will be billed per kilometer driven on paying toll roads to an amount related to their weight and exhaust norm.

Vehicle owners who are not yet accustomed to the procedure will find information on the way to order and install an OBU on the website ofhttp://www.viapass.be.Herethey can find an exhaustive Q&A document which clarifies the most common questions. An example video regarding semi-trailer vehicles of under 3.5 tons is to be found atViapass' YouTube channel.

OBU's can be ordered at service providers accredited by Viapass or at distribution machines on one of the 128 service points in Belgium and at the borders (https://satellic.be/en-UK/servicepoints).

About Viapass

Viapass is an interregional public organization which coordinates and controls the Kilometer Charge for HWVs in Belgium. It controls the compliance of the Kilometer Charge and the good functioning of the infrastructure. Viapass looks into the correct transit of data and money streams and takes care of the coordination between the service providers and joint communication regarding the Kilometer Charge.



Contact:

Viapass

contact@viapass.be

+32-2-709-79-40