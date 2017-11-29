

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - NCC Group plc. (NCC.L), the global cyber security and risk mitigation group, said that it appointed Adam Palser as Chief Executive Officer. He will join the Group on 1st December 2017.



Adam was previously the CEO of NSL Ltd. He joined NSL in 2015 and led the successful transformation and sale of the business for its Private Equity owner, leaving in March 2017. Before that he held a number of senior roles at QinetiQ between 2003 and 2013, most recently as EMEA Business Development Director. Prior to that, Adam had responsibility for QinetiQ's cyber, information warfare and professional services businesses.



With effect from Adam's appointment, Chris Stone (currently Exe Chairman) will become Non-Executive Chairman and Brian Tenner (currently Interim Chief Executive Officer) will resume his role as Chief Financial Officer.



