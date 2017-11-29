Ericsson: First 5G Life Campus to Open in Belgium

WASHINGTON, Nov. 29, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Ericsson and Corda Campus set up Belgian 5G Life Campus in Hasselt to test 5G technologies across a range of innovative applications

set up Belgian 5G Life Campus in Hasselt to test 5G technologies across a range of innovative applications New 5G Life Campus to welcome Belgian industry players to develop 5G applications that benefit industry and society, help boost the country's economy and job market

The first 5G network environment in Belgium will be available first quarter of 2018, ahead of the expected commercial launch of the technology in the country

Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) and Corda Campus are launching the first 5G Life Campus in Hasselt, Belgium. The 5G Life Campus will be located at Corda Campus, a technology park, and will be fully connected to Ericsson's R&D center in Aachen, Germany, where 5G development and international pilot projects are executed.

By jointly implementing the first Belgian 5G Life Campus, Ericsson and Corda Campus aim to provide industry players with a test environment to develop and trial new applications using the latest technologies for the next generation of mobility, potentially years ahead of the expected commercial launch of 5G in Belgium.

Raf Degens, Director of Corda Campus, says: "Corda Campus is a high technology campus, where more than 200 innovative companies work on new products and services every day. With Ericsson, this 5G Life Campus will provide industries a way to prepare for the future and grow faster."

Saskia Van Uffelen, Country Manager of Ericsson Belgium and Luxembourg, says: "Ericsson and Corda Campus will engage Belgian enterprises to be key players in the development of 5G, helping to speed up industrial digitalization in the country and Europe. This 5G Life Campus, part of the 5G for Europe program launched by Ericsson and industries and institutes across Europe, will help contribute to Belgium's future economic growth and job market."

Hosted within Corda Campus, a leading technology campus in the heart of the EUREGIO, the 5G Life Campus will host countless innovative businesses and startups. The launch of the new 5G Life Campus is scheduled for the first quarter of 2018, years ahead of the expected commercial launch of the next generation of mobile technology.

