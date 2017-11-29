

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Stagecoach Group (SGC.L) said Wednesday that it welcomes the planned new direction for the UK rail network announced by the Secretary of State for Transport.



Martin Griffiths, Stagecoach Group Chief Executive, said,'We welcome the Secretary of State's clear statement of intent to seek to negotiate new terms for the East Coast franchise with Virgin Trains East Coast and we are hopeful of reaching an agreement through to 2020 within the next few months.'



The Secretary of State's vision envisages a number of changes to franchises currently operated by Stagecoach, as well as other routes, as part of plans to deliver improved integration between train and track.



Planned new arrangements include: the introduction from 2020 of the East Coast Partnership, a joint venture between the public and private sector, operated by a single management, under a single brand and overseen by a single leader. The Government is currently in discussion with Stagecoach-Virgin, which runs the existing East Coast franchise, with the aim of putting in place new contractual arrangements in early course to facilitate the transition to the East Coast Partnership model over the next two years.



The next competitively tendered East Midlands franchise being operated by a joint team under an alliance. The Department for Transport ('DfT') previously exercised its pre-contracted option to extend our East Midlands Trains franchise to March 2019, with plans for a further Direct Award franchise from March 2019. We look forward to hearing the detailed plans beyond that for a franchise operated by a joint team under an alliance agreement.



In addition, the DfT today published the Invitation to Tender for the new South Eastern franchise, for which Stagecoach is shortlisted. The Government has indicated that the new franchise will be headed by a new Alliance Director, with a joint team responsible for the day-to-day operation of train and track.



