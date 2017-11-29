

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - FirstGroup PLC (FGROY.PK, FGROF.PK, FGP.L) reported that the Department for Transport ('DfT') has announced plans for the future of the Great Western rail network. The Group said the DfT has confirmed it will exercise its option to extend the current Great Western Railway franchise contract by one year, to 1 April 2020. The DfT has also announced that it intends to negotiate a direct award for the GWR franchise for a duration of two years to April 2022, with an option for an extension of up to two further years at the DfT's discretion.



Tim O'Toole, FirstGroup's Chief Executive, said: 'We welcome the publication of the DfT's new strategic vision for the railways and look forward to progressing this with the Government. We are pleased that our strong track record at GWR is recognised, and that the DfT intend to extend the franchise and negotiate a further direct award lasting at least two years. A period of detailed negotiation will now follow.'



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX