HONG KONG, CHINA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/29/17 -- New World Development (HKSE: 17), a cultural enterprise and leader in property development, infrastructure and services, retail and hotels, today marked a major milestone at its new Victoria Dockside development with its first phase, K11 Atelier, the iconic mixed-use office tower. The vision of K11 Founder, Executive Vice-Chairman and General Manager of New World Development, Adrian Cheng, K11 Atelier is the first workplace that integrates art, people and nature in one building, redefining modern work space by creating an inspiring office environment and interconnected ecosystem for top talent. World-class tenants from companies across Asia, including Mizuho Bank, and Taipei Fubon Bank are among the first trailblazers to move into the new tower within the Victoria Dockside district. With panoramic views of Hong Kong Island and Victoria Harbour, the US $2.6 billion Victoria Dockside development is poised to become a premier mixed-use hub for culture and commerce in the centre of Hong Kong. Conceptualised by acclaimed architectural firm Kohn Pederson Fox (KPF) and over 100 designers and consultants around the globe, Victoria Dockside is rising as Hong Kong's striking new landmark on the Tsim Sha Tsui harbourfront.

"We are thrilled to open this first phase of the game-changing Victoria Dockside development," said Cheng. "With this unmatched space, our goal is to give the new generation of talents what they really want: premium office space with the ability to connect with other like-minded, forward-thinking individuals to enjoy art and cultural experiences right in the heart of Victoria Dockside. Increasingly, we are moving to a culture that embraces work and life together, and K11 Atelier offers a new way to enjoy the best of both worlds in one of the most exciting new neighbourhoods in Hong Kong."

As part of this innovative work-life experience, K11 Atelier tenants will be offered access to the 'Office Academy', a myriad of programmes ranging from spiritual and physical wellness, productivity and success, culture and creativity, and team building. K11 Atelier programmes are geared towards amplifying cross-collaboration and global connections in the workplace as well as providing elevated cultural and wellness experiences. Throughout the building interior is a striking art collection handpicked by Adrian Cheng, including the works of famous artists including Qin Feng, Nick Mauss, and Alexander Tovborg. The three works challenged traditional forms of image-making by exploring extraordinary materials.

Global firms from a variety of countries across Asia have already signed as commercial tenants at K11 Atelier, including Japan's Mizuho Bank and Taipei Fubon Bank who are relocating across the harbour to Tsim Sha Tsui, reinforcing a growing trend of multinational corporations moving their operations out of the traditional Central Business District on Hong Kong island to Kowloon on the waterfront area of Hong Kong.

Mizuho Bank's Mr. Fukagata Tomohiro, General Manager, East Asia Administration Department said, "As we strengthen our foothold in Asia, we wanted our office space to reflect the innovative and creative culture of Hong Kong. In addition to the unique arts and culture offerings at K11 Atelier, we picked this prime location for our regional office - the most impressive building with a spectacular view of Victoria Harbour and the Hong Kong skyline at the center of the new global art and design district."

Already over 70 percent leased, the K11 Atelier commercial office space spans 15 floors of the mixed-use tower, comprising a total of 435,156 square feet. Commanding stunning 270-degree views of Victoria Harbour, all aspects of the K11 Atelier tower reflect Cheng's attention to detail and eye for superior craftsmanship. Exquisitely clad in continuous Portuguese limestone piers, accented with bronze trims for timeless elegance, the tower acknowledges the maritime history of the Victoria Dockside site, with natural wooden textures and materials throughout the interiors, building upon the neutral palette of the textured exterior.

Japanese design studio, Simplicity, and internationally acclaimed architectural firm KPF, collaborated with Cheng to bring the K11 Atelier vision to reality. A leading global architecture firm with major projects in Hong Kong and across Asia, KPF has received worldwide recognition for shaping Tokyo's Roppongi Hills and transforming New York's Hudson Yards into the city's most exciting new neighbourhood. Simplicity is known for its award-winning work on Andaz Tokyo Toranomon Hills, the JP Tower Museum Intermediatheque and other international design concepts.

The sustainable architecture of K11 Atelier has been recognised with U.S. LEED Platinum pre-certification and the Hong Kong BEAM Plus provisional status -- hallmarks of international green building standards. In addition to the green building design, K11 Atelier is dedicated to curating a cleaner and healthier working environment and engaging tenants through relevant services and programmes. Technologies are in place to ensure the indoor environmental quality is above the local standard and the holistic wellbeing of tenants is being prioritised. K11 Atelier echoes the "New World Sustainability Vision 2030", a long-term roadmap that integrates green, wellness, smart, and caring features throughout its portfolio.

K11 Atelier Hong Kong is the first iteration of the new K11 office brand, with plans underway to bring this new workspace concept to Beijing, Tianjin, Shanghai, Ningbo, Wuhan, Guangzhou, Shenzhen over the next few years.

Offering three million square feet adjacent to the harbourfront promenade, the entire Victoria Dockside district is set to fully open in 2019. It will also offer an ultra-luxury Rosewood Hotel and Rosewood Residences as well as premier art, design and leisure experiences -- all with unmatched views of Victoria Harbour and Hong Kong Island. The Rosewood Hotel and Rosewood Residences are expected to open in 2018. New World Development aims to make waves at this world-class location by providing a blank canvas for artists, designers and businesses to maximise their creativity and help create one of the most exciting new neighbourhoods of tomorrow.

About New World Development Company Limited

Founded in 1970, New World Development Company Limited ("The Group") (HKSE: 17) was publicly listed in Hong Kong in 1972 and is a constituent stock of the Hong Kong Hang Seng Index. A premium brand infused with a unique personality defined by The Artisanal Movement, New World Group's core business areas include property development, property investment, infrastructure and services, retail, department stores and hotels. As at30 June 2017, the total asset value of the Group amounted to HK$437.1 billion. The Group has an effective interest of approximately 61% in NWS Holdings Limited (HKSE: 659), approximately 72% in New World Department Store China Limited (HKSE: 825) and wholly owned in New World China Land Limited.

About Victoria Dockside

Victoria Dockside, a US $2.6 billion, 3 million square feet art and design district on the promenade of Hong Kong's iconic Tsim Sha Tsui waterfront. Set to fully open in 2019, the mixed-use development will offer Grade A office space K11 Atelier, an ultra-luxury Rosewood Hotel, Rosewood Residences, and premier art, design and leisure experiences with unmatched views of Victoria Harbour and Hong Kong Island. The new neighbourhood will reinvigorate the Victoria harbourfront and create a top destination for both Hong Kong residents and its 60 million annual visitors. Victoria Dockside is built on the site formerly known as Holt's Wharf - a warehouse terminal next to the Kowloon and Canton Railway in Tsim Sha Tsui. Dating back to 1910, Holt's Wharf served as a global freight and logistics hub, connecting the city to the world. The site helped establish Hong Kong's reputation as the gateway to the Far East and played a major role in the city becoming the busiest port in the world.

