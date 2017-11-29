Milamber Ventures Plc - Issue of Equity

29 November 2017

Milamber Ventures plc

("Milamber' or "the Company')

Issue of Equity

Milamber Ventures plc (NEX: MLVP) announces that the Company has issued a total of 1,124,605 new shares of 1p each in the Company ("Ordinary Shares'), comprising 435,323 Ordinary Shares issued in settlement of services to the Company valued at £50,884 and 689,282 Ordinary Shares issued pursuant to cash subscriptions totalling £74,138.77.

The issues were as follows:

Muhammad Sadiq Qureshi - 161,458 Ordinary Shares, comprising 78,125 Ordinary Shares issued at 16 pence per share for services valued at £12,500 and 83,333 Ordinary Shares issued at 12 pence per share for £10,000 in cash.

Muhammad Tofiq Qureshi - 57,291 Ordinary Shares, comprising 15,625 Ordinary Shares issued at 16 pence per share for services valued at £2,500 and 41,666 Ordinary Shares issued at 12 pence per share for £5,000 in cash.

Rob Densen - 323 Ordinary Shares issued at 12 pence per share for £38.77 in cash.

James Drace-Francis - 470,000 Ordinary Shares issued at 10.5 pence per share. for £49,350 in cash.

Mark Beilby - 100,000 Ordinary Shares issued at 10.5 pence per share for £5,000 in cash and £5,500 for services.

Bill Hughes - 46,341 Ordinary Shares issued at 10.25 pence per share for £4,750 in cash.

Christian Taylor Wilkinson - 95,238 Ordinary Shares issued at 10.5 pence per share for services valued at £10,000.

NGT Enterprises - 71,249 Ordinary Shares issued at 10.5 pence per share for services valued at £7,500.

Cavendish Global - 72,705 Ordinary Shares issued at 10.5 pence per share for services valued at £7,634.

Andy Hasoon - 50,000 Ordinary Shares issued at 10.5 pence per share for services valued at £5,250.

Cavendish Global (http://cavendishglobal.com/), is one of Milamber's US family office funding partners, and NGT Enterprises (http://indieedu.com/) is Milamber's higher education innovation sales partner.

As a result of the issue referred to above, Andy Hasoon, Chairman of Milamber Ventures, increased his holding to 1,187,377 Ordinary Shares, representing 14.8% of the current issued share capital. The Directors are interested in 1,576,466 Ordinary Shares, representing 19.6% of the current issued share capital of the Company. James Drace-Francis has an interest in 470,000 Ordinary Shares representing 5.9% of the current issued share capital.

The proceeds of the subscription will be used for general working capital purposes.

In accordance with the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules, the Company announces that it now has 8,028,560 Ordinary Shares in issue, each share carrying the right to one vote and 505,560 Ordinary Shares held in treasury.

The above figure of 8,028,740 Ordinary Shares may be used by shareholders in the Company as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

