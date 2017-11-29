

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Hungary's unemployment rate decreased as expected in the three months ended October, though slightly, figures from the Hungarian Central Statistical Office showed Wednesday.



The jobless rate edged down to 4.0 percent in the August to October period from 4.1 percent in the July to September period. The figure also matched consensus estimate.



In the corresponding period last year, the unemployment rate was 4.7 percent.



The number of unemployed people declined to 183,500 from 188,500 in the previous three-month period.



At the same time, the employment rate remained unchanged at 59.7 percent.



