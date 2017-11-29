

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Asian stocks finished broadly higher on Wednesday as a record closing high on Wall Street overnight on the back of upbeat economic data and a positive reaction to Fed Chair nominee Jerome Powell's comments regarding financial regulations helped investors shrug off news about North Korea's latest missile launch.



China's Shanghai Composite index closed up 4.21 points or 0.13 percent at 3,337.86, led by property developers and resource firms. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index was down 0.19 percent at 29,623 in late trade.



A strong rally in financials helped Japanese shares end modesty higher for the day. The Nikkei average gained 110.96 points or 0.49 percent to finish at 22,597.20, while the broader Topix index closed 0.79 percent higher at 1,786.15.



Banks Mizuho Financial and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial rallied 2-3 percent. Nomura Holdings rose over 1 percent after the brokerage and investment bank said it would cancel 4.7 percent of its outstanding shares.



MatsumotoKiyoshi Holdings advanced 3.4 percent after a report that the drugstore chain operator will tie up with Dai-ichi Life Holdings to sell insurance products in December.



On the economic front, Japanese retail sales figures came in roughly flat on a seasonally adjusted basis in October, missing forecasts for an increase of 0.2 percent and down from 0.8 percent in September.



Australian shares eked out modest gains after a strong lead from Wall Street overnight. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index rose by 26.80 points or 0.45 percent to finish at 6,011.10, while the broader All Ordinaries index ended up 29.40 points or 0.48 percent at 6,096.10.



The big four banks rose between half a percent and 0.8 percent, tracking gains among their U.S. peers overnight in the wake of tax reform progress and strong consumer confidence data. Miners BHP Billiton and Fortescue Metals Group climbed around 1 percent despite weakening metals prices.



Origin Energy jumped 2.7 percent to extend gains for the second day after unveiling cost cuts at its flagship liquefied natural gas export operations.



Bingo Industries soared 8.2 percent after the waste disposal company raised A$106 million in an institutional offer to fund its recently announced acquisitions.



Seoul stocks ended little changed as investors largely shrugged off North Korea's latest missile launch. The benchmark Kospi closed marginally lower at 2,512.90.



New Zealand shares finished marginally higher as Fletcher Building rebounded after recent weakness. Fletcher Building shares climbed 1.8 percent to $6.85 while the benchmark S&P/NZX-50 index closed 0.47 points higher at 8,141.96.



Precinct Properties New Zealand jumped 1.9 percent after the Reserve Bank of New Zealand said that it would ease restrictions on home loans to partly offset the impact of planned government curbs on the housing market.



Singapore's Straits Times index was down 0.2 percent. The country's producer price inflation climbed 2.1 percent year-over-year in October, following a 2.3 percent rise in September, a government report showed. The measure has been rising since December last year.



Overnight, U.S. stocks posted strong gains to close at fresh record highs as the Senate Budget Committee approved the Republican tax bill and Federal Reserve chair nominee Jerome Powell said he favors loosening some bank regulations.



Encouraging consumer confidence data and deals news also buoyed investor sentiment. The Dow rallied 1.1 percent, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite rose half a percent and the S&P 500 added 1 percent.



