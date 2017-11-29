smartTrade Technologies, a pioneer in multi-asset electronic trading solutions, announces strong growth in its number of clients in both Fixed Income and FX, and its continued expansion with the opening of a new office.

smartTrade has not only witnessed a strong increase in its client base on both buy and sell-side, but also its diversification, with the addition of brokers such as Quantic, regional banks such as BayernLB, and corporate clients.

The company has on-boarded new clients in several regions globally including Germany, Italy, Japan, North America, South Africa and Switzerland. To better serve its growing customer base in Southern Europe, smartTrade has opened an office in Milan.

A continued strong demand for a flexible innovative one-stop shop to increase execution performance and replace legacy solutions, as well as the arrival of MiFID II and new regulatory requirements, has been boosting the number of smartTrade's clients, notably in Fixed Income. New clients are moving to an advanced and agile solution to electronify their workflow, increase their reliance on algos while complying with new regulations.

smartAnalytics, smartTrade's analytics and big data offering launched at the end of 2016, has been successfully adopted by several new and existing customers. This solution provides clients with advanced trading analytics, enabling real-time and historical dashboards and reports. In addition to helping them with TCA and regulatory compliance, it allows them to discover patterns, trends and associations they can integrate to improve their execution.

"We are very pleased with this year's results. Our flexibility, reputation and capacity to deliver on time are key differentiating factors to attract new clients. Our teams are constantly working to make sure our existing clients are satisfied and have a partner to grow with," commented David VINCENT, CEO of smartTrade Technologies. "The opening of our Milan office reflects our on-going commitment to always provide our clients with the best service possible."

About smartTrade Technologies:

smartTrade Technologies, a pioneer in multi-asset electronic trading solutions, delivers innovative and intelligent technology enabling you to focus on your trading and grow your business while lowering total cost of ownership and allowing you to quickly adapt to changing market requirements.

smartTrade Technologies provides agile end-to-end trading solutions supporting Foreign Exchange, Fixed Income, Equities and Derivatives asset classes with connectivity to over 95 liquidity providers, aggregation, smart order routing, order management, pricing, distribution, risk management capabilities and a HTML5 user interface. We work with a variety of clients ranging from banks, brokers and hedge funds to proprietary trading desks. LiquidityFX for FX and smartFI for Fixed Income, are solutions available as software only or as a fully managed and hosted service, collocated in all the main market places globally. For more information, visit www.smart-trade.net.

