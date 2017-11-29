John Gee-Grant will join QMA in the newly created role of head of international distribution and global consultant relations, as the company continues to expand its global capabilities in client and business development.

Based in London, Gee-Grant joins the firm as an employee of PGIM Limited and will be wholly dedicated to QMA. He will report to Adam Broder, head of global distribution for QMA, the quantitative equity and dynamic asset allocation business of PGIM, the $1 trillion plus global investment management businesses of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE: PRU). QMA managed $133 billion as of September 30, 2017. Broder was hired in October 2017 by QMA's new chief executive officer and chairman, Andrew Dyson.

Gee-Grant's hire is part of Broder's build out of a global team that will draw upon the depth of QMA's expertise while leveraging the full scale of PGIM, to further develop sales and client service, marketing and consultant relations.

With 30 years of experience at BlackRock and its predecessor companies, working with institutional clients and consultants, Gee-Grant held a number of roles in research, marketing and institutional client relationship management before going on to develop one of the first consultant relations team in the U.K. and leading it through two large mergers.

Most recently, Gee-Grant served as head of Global Consultant Relations at BlackRock, where he led the team across North America, EMEA and Asia. He was also a member of the Global Institutional Executive Committee. His appointment is effective January 2018.

"As we expand our platform globally, John will work to devise new ways to deliver QMA's decades-long quantitative investing and asset allocation expertise to existing and new clients," Broder said. "John's deep knowledge of client investment needs-and global experience at the world's largest asset management company-will help us to strengthen current relationships and build new ones as we look to grow our footprint in a rapidly evolving world."

Gee-Grant is an associate member of CFA U.K. and was a board member of the Association of Investment Management Sales Executives ('AIMSE') for 20 years, which included chairing AIMSE International from 2006 to 2010. He earned a B.Sc. in management sciences from Lancaster University in 1987.

QMA, the quantitative equity and dynamic asset allocation business of PGIM, applies a disciplined, research-driven approach that seeks to identify and capture alpha opportunities and combines factor exposures to create diversified, risk-aware strategies designed for long-term, consistent performance.

Founded in 1975, QMA manages portfolios for a worldwide institutional client base, including corporate and public pension plans, endowments and foundations, multi-employer pension plans, and sub-advisory accounts for other financial services companies. As of Sept. 30, 2017, QMA had approximately $133 billion assets under management.

About PGIM and Prudential Financial, Inc.

With 14 consecutive years of positive third-party institutional net flows, PGIM, the global asset management businesses of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE: PRU), ranks among the top 10 largest asset managers in the world with more than $1 trillion in assets under management as of Sept. 30, 2017. PGIM's businesses offer a range of investment solutions for retail and institutional investors around the world across a broad range of asset classes, including fundamental equity, quantitative equity, public fixed income, private fixed income, real estate and commercial mortgages. Its businesses have offices in 16 countries across five continents. For more information, please visit pgim.com.

Prudential's additional businesses offer a variety of products and services, including life insurance, annuities and retirement-related services. For more information about PGIM, please visit pgim.com. For more information about Prudential, please visit news.prudential.com.

Learn about QMA: QMAllc.com

