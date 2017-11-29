Announcing Project Service and Field Service Training by PowerObjects, An HCL Technologies Company

LONDON, Nov. 29, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --PowerObjects, An HCL Technologies company is thrilled to announce its Microsoft Dynamics 365 training program, Dynamics 365 University, will be introducing public training for Project Service and Field Service integrations beginning early 2018.

Both integrations prove useful for companies seeking to streamline processes and better manage resources. Project Service provides vital project management tools, and Field Service allows companies to more easily connect with agents out in the field.

While these classes are newly available to the public, PowerObjects is no stranger to Project Service or Field Service. For years, PowerObjects has dispatched skilled team members to provide services and training surrounding these integrations into the Dynamics 365 platform - including to select fortune 100 companies.

Private training for these services have always been wrapped into the options available to clients, but it's often not practical from a financial or scheduling perspective for a company to send all resources through a training at one time.

Change Management and Education Capability Director, Deb Enloe said, "PowerObjects believes in enabling our clients through education, so easier access to these trainings will be tremendous for companies looking to enhance their Dynamics 365 integrations with Project Service or Field Service."

The new training courses will begin in early 2018 through the Dynamics 365 University program. Public training schedules can be found at www.powerobjects.com/events.

PowerObjects, An HCL Technologies Company is a leader in delivering Microsoft Dynamics 365 solutions through unparalleled offerings of service, support, education, and add-ons. Winner of the 2017 Microsoft Worldwide Partner of the Year Award for Dynamics 365 Consulting and Systems Integration, PowerObjects has built an unmatched team of Dynamics 365 experts that help organizations increase productivity, streamline business processes, and build better relationships.

