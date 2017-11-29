Datapipe Wins International Managed Services Provider of the Year

LONDON, November 29, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Datapipe recognised for its global service offerings and customer focus at the UK-based SVC Awards for a third consecutive year

Datapipe, a leader in managed cloud services for enterprises,has been named the International Managed Services Provider of the Year at the 2017 Storage, Virtualisation, Cloud (SVC) Awards in a ceremony last week in central London.

Founded in 2000, Datapipe has evolved with the cloud to meet its clients changing needs. With offices in North America, Europe and Asia, as well as 29 data centres on four continents, this award is recognition of its global capabilities and its comprehensive multi-cloud managed services offering. Datapipe was acquired by Rackspace in November this year, further bolstering its global reach.

The International Managed Services Provider of the Year award is the third in a row that Datapipe has received at the SVC Awards, following wins for Cloud Security Product of the Year and Cloud Project of the Year in 2015 and 2016 respectively.

Tony Connor, EMEA marketing director at Datapipe, commented: "It is an honour to be recognised as the International Managed Services Provider of the Year. This is this third year running that we've won at the SVC awards, and is testament to our continued growth on a global scale, and our willingness to go above and beyond to provide exceptional service to our customers."

The SVC Awards were established to recognise the end users, resellers and vendors that are setting the bar for innovation in the storage, virtualisation and cloud industries across EMEA. The International Managed Services Provider of the Year category was a new category for the awards in 2017. A two-stage judging process saw entries first assessed by a panel of industry experts, before being shortlisted for a public vote.

About Datapipe

A next generation MSP, Datapipe is recognised as the pioneer of managed services for public cloud platforms. Datapipe has unique expertise in architecting, migrating, managing and securing public cloud, private cloud, hybrid IT and traditional IT. The world's most trusted brands partner with Datapipe to optimise mission-critical and day-to-day enterprise IT operations, enabling them to transform, innovate, and scale. Backed by a global team of experienced professionals and world-class interconnected data centres, Datapipe provides comprehensive cloud, compliance, security, governance, automation and DevOps solutions. Gartner named Datapipe a leader in the 2017 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Public Cloud Infrastructure Managed Service Providers, Worldwide. Datapipe was acquired by Rackspace in November and is now a Rackspace company. For more information please visit the Datapipe website.