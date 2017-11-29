Crozdesk Releases SaaS and Cloud Startup Report 2018

LONDON, November 29, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Software comparison site Crozdesk publishes 2018 roundup report on the SaaS and cloud ecosystems





Crozdesk, the business software discovery platform, released its SaaS and Cloud Startup Report 2018 focussed on funding statistics, rankings, key trends for 2018, etc.

(Photo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/612053/Crozdesk_SaaS_Report_2018.jpg )



The report takes an in-depth look at the SaaS and cloud economy, analyzing over 19k companies and more than 20k funding rounds globally. It features an overview of market value projections and funding patterns within the SaaS and cloud industries and includes a ranking of the top 25 cloud startup ecosystems incl. relative size, and growth speed metrics. It also details the key trends, considerations and cloud adoption level predictions for 2018.

The geographical analysis of the world's biggest startup ecosystems, is the core focus of the 34 page report.

Some interesting findings:

-- 8 of the 10 largest SaaS and Cloud Startup ecosystems are in the United States.

-- London and Tel Aviv are the only 2 areas in the Top 10 outside of the US.

-- Nearly 89% of the world's SaaS and cloud financing went to US companies.

-- The Bay Area is a real powerhouse of the cloud economy with nearly 1/6 of global company headquarters and well over 1/3 of sector funding.

-- Companies based in California, received about 45% of global sector funding (9 times the European total).

While the majority of investment deals in the US happen in the investors' states of residence, even out-of-state investments tend to neglect the midwest and general heartland in favour of the western and north-eastern coasts of the country. The funding and relative growth speed mismatch across ecosystems illustrates the location importance for new businesses.

"The disparity of growth speeds across the world's cloud ecosystems is staggering. We were surprised to see the degree to which investor location loyalty and access to talent can drive success in the SaaS and cloud space."

Nicholas Hopper, Crozdesk CEO

For free access to the full SaaS and Cloud Startup Report 2018, please visit:

https://crozdesk.com/software-research/saas-and-cloud-startup-report-2018

About Crozdesk.com

Crozdesk.com is a business software discovery portal. Through its search & comparison service it is quick and easy to find software applications for virtually any purpose. With over 200 categories of software, Crozdesk offers one of the most comprehensive software comparison resources on the web.