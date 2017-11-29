TECHNOPOLIS PLC STOCK EXHANGE RELEASE November 29, 2017 at 11.00 a.m. EET



Change in the Composition of Technopolis Plc's Shareholders' Nomination Board



Mutual Pension Insurance Company Ilmarinen announced on November 24, 2017 having sold all of its shareholding in Technopolis Plc. Consequently, President and CEO of Ilmarinen, Timo Ritakallio, who had represented Ilmarinen in the Shareholders' Nomination Board of Technopolis Plc, also renounced his membership in the Nomination Board.



Olofsgård Invest Ab announced on November 24, 2017 that its total direct shareholding in Technopolis Plc's has risen to 15.48 per cent. Consequently, Olofsgård Invest Ab is the second largest shareholder in Technopolis Plc. Chairman of the Board of Olofsgård Invest Ab, Kaj-Gustaf Bergh, has been elected, according to the Charter of the Nomination Board, as a new member in the Nomination Board effective November 29, 2017.



Risto Murto, President and CEO of Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Company and Päivi Laajala, Mayor of City of Oulu will continue as members of the Nomination Board. The chairman of Technopolis Plc's Board of Directors, Juha Laaksonen, participates in the work of the Nomination Board as an expert. Risto Murto acts as the Chairman of the Nomination Board.



According to the Charter of Technopolis Plc's Nomination Board, a member is obliged to resign from the Nomination Board if the shareholder concerned later transfers more than half of the shares it held on the September 1 which entitled it to nominate a member, and as result is no longer among the company's ten largest shareholders. If a member nominated by a shareholder resigns from the Nomination Board, the Nomination Board may decide to request a shareholder who is not represented in the Nomination Board to nominate a new member. The request shall be presented to the largest shareholders in the order of votes represented by their shares based on their shareholdings on the day preceding such request. Should the number of members of the Nomination Board (excluding the Chairman of the company's Board of Directors) decrease to less than two, the Nomination Board is obliged to request for such nomination.



Additional information:



Outi Raekivi Director, Legal Affairs tel. +358 50 303 9393 outi.raekivi@technopolis.fi



