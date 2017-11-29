Duni's sustainable collection Amazonica nominated for prestigious industry award

MALMÖ, Sweden, Nov. 29, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Fast Food Awards, the Swedish fast food industry's esteemed competition, has nominated Duni's collection Amazonica as one of the final entries to win the 2018 edition of the competition in the category Supplier of the Year and Most Brilliant Idea of the Year. The single-use series is a collaboration between Duni and design duo Bernadotte & Kylberg.

Earlier this fall, Duni launched a ground-breaking collection of disposable items for the set table. In addition to the product line being a result of a design collaboration with Bernadotte & Kylberg, it was also made of various plant based materials such as bagasse, CPLA and FSC certified biomaterials. The collection is named Amazonica after taking inspiration from the organic forms of the water lily, Victoria Amazonica, found in the South American jungle.

Now, the collection has been nominated to win a prestigious industry award, Fast Food Awards. Behind the competition is Gastronord, one of Europe's most important gastronomic platforms.

"The nomination makes us proud of course," says Saloni Deva, IR and Communications Manager at Duni. "There is a lot of work behind Amazonica. Our vision was to combine a beautiful design with nature's materials and ultimately highlight the food that is served. It's a great honour to receive recognition from the industry for the results of our efforts."

"Amazonica is an environmentally conscious collection that celebrates food, form and function. The heart of the collection is to emphasize the pleasure received from food and it offers endless opportunities to enhance the dining experience, no matter the occasion", says Oscar Kylberg, CEO of Bernadotte & Kylberg.

The collection will be available in selected stores and in Duni's web shop from January 2018.

About Fast Food Awards

Fast Food Awards is a competition where creative and responsible initiatives and profitable development are highlighted. Fast Food Awards is aimed at the entire industry. Everything from the traditional to the newest; hamburger places, salad bars, coffee shops, grab-and-go, service and grocery stores and restaurants.

The competition is settled in six categories; Health, Café/Coffee Shop, Rookie, Restaurant, Supplier and Store/Unit. A total of 26 winners have been awarded since the competition started in 2011.

About the material bagasse

Bagasse is based on a residual of sugar cane that is created in the process of sugar production. The material goes back to soil in just a few weeks when composted.

About the material CPLA

CPLA is made of 100% plant based materials, is biodegradable, extremely robust and withstands temperatures up to 100°C.

